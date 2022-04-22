BENNINGTON — A nine-run fourth inning was the icing on top for Wahconah softball Friday afternoon in its matinee match against Mount Anthony.
The Warriors led 11-2 heading into the top of the fourth and shut the door on any comeback attempt with their bats on their way to a 20-2 rout of MAU.
Patriots starter Madisyn Crossman began the inning strong by inducing a ground ball back to her to get an out with just 1 pitch. Then Dani Barry dug into the box and put one over the left-center fence for a solo home run, starting a stretch of 10 straight Wahconah batters to reach base safely.
Ella Quinto also went yard in the fourth, hitting a grand slam over the left field fence that made it a 16-2 ballgame and took the wind out of MAU’s sails.
Crossman pitched a better game than the score indicates. She stepped off the rubber with one out in the fourth and 16 runs on the scoreboard for Wahconah, but MAU left some outs on the field which translated to Warriors runs.
In one of the more bizarre stats you will ever come across, Crossman struck out five batters but those resulted in as many runs for Wahconah (2) as outs for MAU. The Warriors reached base on dropped third strikes on three separate occasions. The last of which came with the bases loaded and two outs in the third.
MAU trailed 9-2 and Crossman appeared to get out of a jam fanning Elena Iovenio, but the ball hit the ground and briefly got past MAU catcher Mason Billert. Iovenio raced to first and Billerts throw wasn’t in time. The initial runner on third, Barry, scored immediately after the ball went past Billert. And as Iovenio beat out the throw to first, Avery Vale Cruz made her way home as well.
Just when MAU appeared to get out of an inning without surrendering a run for the first time all afternoon, Wahconah flipped the script and added to its lead.
Vale Cruz was in the circle for the Warriors. It took her a little to settle in, four batters to be precise, but once she did she was perfect the rest of the way.
Wahconah scored three in the top half of the first to give Vale Cruz a bit of a cushion. Turns out that's all she would need for the afternoon.
MAU leadoff hitter Allee George was plunked with Vale Cruz’s first pitch of the game. She advanced two bases on a wild pitch and sacrifice bunt from Billert, putting her on third base with one out.
Mia Paligo sent her home on a solid single to left field. Then Taeya Guetti plated Paligo on a rocket that hugged the third base line, staying fair and making its way to the left field fence. By the time Wahconah could get it in, Guetti was standing on second with an RBI double. Just like that it was a 3-2 ballgame and MAU had the momentum.
Then Vale Cruz shut the door.
She struck out the next two Patriot batters to get out of the inning and that was it for MAU’s offense on the day. Vale Cruz ended up retiring the final 11 MAU batters in-order as Wahconah took over. The lefty threw heat that was difficult to catch up to. She ended her day with nine strikeouts.
Taylor Hill pitched in relief of Crossman in the fourth, facing a few batters before being replaced by Paligo who was able to get MAU out of the fourth.
The Patriots fall to 1-2 on the season and look to regroup Saturday morning against Ballston Spa while Wahconah improves to 6-0 with a date at Mount Greylock scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m.