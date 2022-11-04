September-in-November? Not a joke. The warm spell that continues through Monday could tie or break historical high-temperature records in the Berkshires.
There have been plenty of cool, crisp mornings in recent weeks, contributing to the brilliant, long-lasting foliage display, along with near-calm winds and only a few beneficial rainfalls.
But the prospect of highs around 70, or even several degrees above, warms the hearts of residents and a continuing influx of visitors.
At the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., meteorologist Ingrid Amberger predicts record highs are possible this weekend in the region, as well as unusually mild overnight minimums. The warm air mass, combined with strong southwest winds, is abnormal, she wrote in an online post.
In valley areas, especially in South County, Saturday’s highs could easily top 70 and even approach 75, the government forecaster stated. Winds from the south will become strong during the afternoon. Lows on Sunday morning will be warmer than the average daytime highs for this time of year. The rest of Sunday, at least until the 4:39 sunset, will be a repeat of Saturday, even with more clouds around.
Records to be challenged include 70 for Nov. 5 in 2015, and 71 for Nov. 6, set in 2020. But a look at 83 years of historical data at Pittsfield Municipal Airport shows that the 2020 warm spell lasted for six days, through Nov. 11, with new high temperature records from the low- and mid-70s down to the upper 60s.
The leading edge of slightly cooler air will push through the region Sunday night, so predawn lows gradually will return to normal (around 30) but daytime highs will continue to run a few degrees above the early November average of about 50.
There’s hardly any chance of showers until Monday morning, and even that’s only a 30 percent shot. The rest of the day, just like the weekend, will be golf, tennis, biking, hiking and kayaking weather. Dry and cooler conditions continue through most of the week, with temperatures ranging closer to normal.
No steady rainfall is expected until next Friday, according to AccuWeather’s outlook, with showers possibly lingering into Saturday.
The extended outlook for Nov. 11-17 from the Climate Prediction Center signals a return to above normal temperatures for western New England, but also above average rainfall.
Time check
Reminder: Clocks fall back one hour as of 2 a.m. Sunday. The return of standard time brightens the mornings the rest of this month for early commuters to work and school. Downside: Sunset just before 4:40 on Sunday, losing a minute a day through the week until the earliest sunsets (4:21) begin on Nov. 29 and continue for three weeks.
The U.S. Senate approved a law last March for year-round daylight time, but the House has yet to act on the legislation and there’s no indication when or if it will. Whether or not President Biden will support the change also remains a mystery.
Some people, including members of the medical community and their associations support year-round standard time, but that idea has yet to gain traction.
National overview
Most of the eastern U.S. will remain unusually mild through the weekend. Heavy rainfall over the Pacific Northwest, with snow in the mountains, will wind down over the weekend as the “atmospheric river” — a term coined by the National Weather Service — shifts into the Rockies and High Plains, where a deep chill will develop on Sunday.
Below-normal temperatures continue through the week in the West, with some daily records likely to be broken from Monday through Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow is expected for much of the region, including the Southwest, while the Pacific Northwest dries out by midweek.
Most of the East as well as the Plains will continue to enjoy unusually mild temperatures, at least through Friday.
A subtropical system developing between Florida and the Bahamas later in the week could move up the coast, dampening the outlook for the weekend of Nov. 11-13.
South Florida can expect showers and thunderstorms daily until Friday, with highs 80-85. The Gulf Coast will be sunny with highs well up in the 80s early in the week, followed by scattered thunderstorms from Wednesday onward, with daytime temperatures 80-85.
The Carolinas will be dry until Wednesday, when thunderstorms may develop. Highs will be 70-75.