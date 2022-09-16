A big weekend for outdoor activities in the Berkshires. Here’s how the weather may cooperate.

Friday’s chilly predawn low of 40 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport is a reminder that the autumn equinox arrives this Thursday (at 9:03 p.m., to be precise), and readings in the 40s are par for the course for mid- to late-September.
It’s a busy weekend for outdoor events in the Berkshires, and participants in the region’s premier triathlon, the Josh Billings RunAground, can look forward to sunny skies, gentle winds, and temperatures in the 70s on Sunday morning. There’s only a slight chance of late-day showers.
By Sunday night, a reprise of summerlike warmth and humidity is expected, with potentially numerous showers. Early morning lows will feel more like mid-August. Most of next week will be seasonably warm, even somewhat above normal.
Monday looks like a rainy day with thunderstorms possible, but don’t let it get you down, since Tuesday into Thursday looks sunny and mild, with mostly clear overnights. After a slight chance of showers later on Thursday, a much cooler, drier Canadian air mass moves our way, ushering in what should be an ideal early fall weekend from Sept. 23-25.
Rainfall so far this month is above normal, so we can see the edge of the woods as we might emerge from the moderate to severe drought countywide, though lake, river and stream levels remain below average.
Concerns about a dull foliage season are easing, since cool mornings and sunny days can help create a spectacular show for leaf-peepers and everyone else anticipating some of the best times of the year over the next six weeks.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Sept. 23-29 leans toward temperatures and rainfall near normal.
National overview
Heavy rain and possible flash flooding are in store for Floridians this weekend. That’s unrelated to Tropical Storm Fiona, which is likely to gain hurricane strength heading toward the Bahamas later next week. Whether Fiona will pose a threat to the Eastern Seaboard is unpredictable, but its track should become clear on Monday or Tuesday.
From California eastward into the northern Rockies, a chilly air mass may support some mixed precipitation or snow for the highest peaks. On Sunday, an uncommon September storm is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Central and Northern California.
Daily highs should be 10 to 15 degrees below the mid-September seasonal average throughout the West and, later in the week, the upper Mississippi Valley.
Central and Southern Florida will see showers and thunderstorms during the week.
Much warmer than average temperatures are forecast for the Central Plains and middle Mississippi Valley through Wednesday, while the Eastern states will see a brief warmup toward the end of the week.
Heading into next weekend, Fiona’s potential threat for Florida and the Southeast will depend on how much the storm strengthens and whether it will track close to the coast. The National Hurricane Center is issuing frequent updates on the progress of the likely hurricane.
Climate update
NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) data indicate June through August tied 2020 for the warmest summer worldwide in records dating back to 1880. Summer in the Northern Hemisphere tied 2019 for the warmest on record.
NOAA data indicated the season tied for the fifth warmest worldwide in 143 years of records, and the Northern Hemisphere experienced its second-warmest summer on record.
NASA’s database includes more information from the Arctic and Antarctic regions, an area that is warming faster than other parts of the globe, the Washington Post reported.
“This is a remarkable testament to the persistence of ongoing global warming,” said NASA climate scientist Gavin Schmidt, adding that August ranked as the warmest on record in North America.
Both NASA and NOAA agree that 2022 will most likely rank among the top 10 warmest years on record. All five of the warmest worldwide June-August periods have occurred since 2015.
June’s highlights included major hot spells, many broken monthly records and extreme weather disasters. Heavy rain and melted snowpack caused historic flooding and evacuations around Yellowstone National Park and nearby towns. The Norwegian city of Tromsø, located above the Arctic Circle, set a temperature record for the month.
July was marked by record heat waves in Europe. London hit 104 degrees, setting an all-time national temperature record. France, Germany, Spain and Ireland also set monthly records. The heat wave caused widespread fires and the worst glacier melt in the Alps, one of which triggered a fatal avalanche in Italy.
Most of the U.S. saw above-normal to record-warm temperatures in July as well. Texas experienced its hottest July on record. At the end of the month, a prolonged heat wave in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest included the longest warm streaks in Portland and Seattle. The heat ignited wildfires, including California’s largest and deadliest of the year to date.
It was the hottest August recorded in North America and Europe and the second warmest August globally. Half of Europe was under drought warnings — the continent’s worst drought in at least 500 years. August also brought more intense heat to parts of the U.S., especially in parts of the West.
The heat also made August a bad month for sea ice — with the world seeing its fifth-lowest August sea extent on record.
So far, the world has seen above-average temperatures year-to-date. According to NOAA’s data, 2022 has been the sixth-warmest year on record from January through August.
Among the annual records, 2016 remains the warmest, and all 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2010. If the heat keeps up, 2022 is likely to enter the top 10 as well.