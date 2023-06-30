The Berkshires should see some sun through the holiday — and maybe a bit more rain

Day by day

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with scattered showers possible in the late afternoon and overnight, only a 30 to 40 percent chance, high in the low 80s, dropping to the low 60s before dawn on Sunday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mid-70s, a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, nighttime lows near 65.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, low 80s with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid-afternoon onward through the night, low around 65.

Tuesday (July 4): Some sunshine, near 80, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mid- to late-afternoon, dropping to 30 percent in the evening, low around 65.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, near 85, 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy at night, mid-60s, 30 percent chance of showers.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, 85-90; clear at night, mid-60s.

Friday and Saturday: A few clouds, 75-80, 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com