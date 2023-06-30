The Berkshires should see some sun through the holiday — and maybe a bit more rain

When will the rain stop?
It has — two whole dry days in a row through Friday after nearly a solid week of daily rain showers and thunderstorms.
Sure enough, the rain will return for the first days of July, beginning Saturday — but not all the time. Holiday revelers can look forward to breaks of sun and nighttime moonlight if they consult their weather apps.
AccuWeather.com is predicting around 2 inches of rain for central and south Berkshire, a bit less for North County for the first four days of the month, through Independence Day on Tuesday. But it will come in spurts and bursts, so dodging the raindrops should lift the spirits.
When will the smoky wildfire haze dissipate?
Berkshire County’s air spiked briefly into “unhealthy for some groups” territory on Friday afternoon as the fringes of a plume of Canadian wildfire smoke drifted in from New York state, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
We should be smoke-free for the next few days, but with several hundred out-of-control forest fires still burning in the wilds of northern Quebec and Ontario, there’s a chance that some of it may reach the Northeast at times through the summer.
Closing the books on a fairly dismal June, the National Weather Service’s rain gauge at Pittsfield Municipal Airport was filled to the brim with 6.3 inches for the month, compared to an average of 4.6 inches. Only 10 of the month’s 30 days were entirely rain-free and some severe thunderstorms caused power surges and blackouts in parts of the county.
In North Adams, 6.5 inches of rain was recorded at Harriman-and-West Airport, nearly 50 percent over the average of 4.4 inches for the month.
Here’s the outlook for the extended holiday weekend and beyond:
Clouds gather and humidity rises on Saturday as another in the parade of upper-level disturbances moves in from the Midwest. But there’s only a 30 percent chance of showers, rising to 40 percent after dark.
Sunday looks like the worst day of the weekend with a 70 percent likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, dropping to 60 percent on Monday.
On the July 4th holiday, the rain chances decline, especially in the afternoon and evening. Dry weather returns for mid- to late week, with daytime highs well up in the 80s along with increasing humidity. Summertime, and the living isn’t so easy.
For the first time this season, the government’s Climate Prediction Center includes Berkshire County in a zone of above-normal temperatures from July 7-13. Rainfall is expected to be somewhat above average.
Day by Day . . .
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with scattered showers possible in the late afternoon and overnight, only a 30 to 40 percent chance, high in the low 80s, dropping to the low 60s before dawn on Sunday.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mid-70s, a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, nighttime lows near 65.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, low 80s with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms from mid-afternoon onward through the night, low around 65.
Tuesday (July 4): Some sunshine, near 80, a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mid- to late-afternoon, dropping to 30 percent in the evening, low around 65.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, near 85, 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy at night, mid-60s, 30 percent chance of showers.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, 85-90; clear at night, mid-60s.
Friday and Saturday: A few clouds, 75-80, 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com