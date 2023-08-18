Wait, could it be? No rain in the forecast for the Berkshires next week?

What’s so rare as a sun-filled, moonlit week in this summer of our rainy, stormy discontent?
Two forecasters I talked with privately are positively giddy at the prospect of a prolonged dry, pleasantly mild period shaping up for the next seven days, beginning on Saturday. There’s only a low-probability chance of isolated showers Monday night into Tuesday.
NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano said Saturday would have an autumn-like feel with a northwest breeze, low humidity, and only a few clouds.
Forecasters agree on a warmup early in the workweek — after all, it’s still summer for another month. But weather professionals, especially here in the Northeast, don’t align their forecasts directly with the calendar. What they call “meteorological autumn” begins Sept. 1 and ends Nov. 30, when “meteorological winter” begins.
Thanks to a Canadian air mass that swept into New England on Friday — heralded by noisy thunderstorms and pelting rain at the crack of dawn — high temperatures will be close to 10 degrees below normal to start the weekend. Before dawn on Sunday, lows may even dip below 50 in some parts of the Berkshires.
On Sunday, a warmup to seasonal highs is expected — 75 to 80, at least, with lots of sunshine followed by a clear night. Average highs countywide are 77 over the next few days, with typical lows in the mid-50s, per National Weather Service records at Pittsfield’s airport.
The workweek shapes up as generally fair and pleasant, with summer-like temps on Monday, dropping back to near-fall levels for midweek. The tranquil weather continues into next weekend, at least according to current forecasts.
Although tropical activity is stirring in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic between Africa and Florida, as of this weekend, no hurricanes or tropical storms are on the horizon for the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.com.
The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for Aug. 25-31 leans toward below average temperatures and slightly above normal rainfall.
The just-issued monthly outlook for September shows no clear trend, signaling temperatures and rainfall are likely to be near average.
Based on 85 years of records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, temperatures range from 53 to 75 at the beginning of the month, dropping to 44 to 65 by Sept. 30. Normal rainfall for the month is 4.5 inches, making September one of the year’s rainiest months.
Sunrise to sunset ranges from 6:17 a.m. to 7:27 p.m. to start September, declining to 6:48 a.m. to 6:36 p.m. at month’s end. The autumn equinox is on Sept. 23 at 2:50 a.m., to be exact.
Day by Day ...
Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, upper 60s; some clouds overnight, near 50.
Sunday: Sunny, near 80; partly cloudy at night, around 60.
Monday: Partly sunny, around 80; mostly cloudy after dark, 55-60.
Tuesday: A few clouds, high 70-75, nighttime low 50-55.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, near 75; partly cloudy at night, around 55.
Thursday: Mostly sunny high near 75. Clear overnight, mid-50s.
Friday: Plenty of sunshine, low-70s; clear after dark, low around 55.
Saturday (Aug. 26): Clear, high around 70, low at night 50-55.
Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com forecasts for Berkshire County.