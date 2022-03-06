A taste of spring, a curtain call for winter. That’s what March is all about

Sunday afternoon’s brief, tantalizing taste of spring was slated to come to a swift end overnight, with a return to seasonable temperatures.
The sunburst of warmth broke the previous record high of 56 for March 6, set in 1991, when the mercury spiked to 60 at 3 p.m. as recorded by the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. At the same hour it was even warmer in Great Barrington at 65 and at Harriman & West Airport in North Adams, with 67.
A rainy Monday, with anywhere from half an inch to an inch expected, will wear down what little snowpack remains.
Strong winds are forecast for Monday night as colder air filters in, setting up a mainly dry Tuesday, with highs from 35 to 40. After a chilly start on Wednesday, a milder trend should return with only a slight chance of any showers. A tranquil Thursday will allow sunshine to warm the landscape with temperatures approaching 50.
Next weekend will be showery — mostly rain but possibly light snow at night. On Saturday night, you can celebrate the return of daylight saving time, which begins officially at 2 a.m. Sunday when time leaps forward by one hour. The result will be a return to late sunrises for a while, just after 7 a.m., but twilight lingering past 7 p.m.
The outlook for March 13-19: Temperatures should be slightly below normal in western Massachusetts, with precipitation above normal heading toward the first day of astronomical spring on March 20.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Volatile weather typical of “meteorological spring,” which began March 1, is expected to cause flash flooding and severe thunderstorms in the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys and the Southeast on Monday, with damaging winds. Very mild air will make it feel more like April in much of the East, with temperatures up to 30 degrees above average. Warm temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds lead to a critical fire weather risk for the Texas/Oklahoma Panhandle and central Kansas.
Colder and more seasonable air will sweep across the East and the South on Tuesday. Heavy snowfall is likely over parts of the Central and Southern Rockies while shot of ocean moisture affects the Pacific Northwest.
A gentle reprise of winter arrives on Wednesday and through the rest of the week in the central Rockies, Great Plains and Great Lakes states, reaching the East Coast next weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the Southeast from Wednesday into the weekend. A winter storm threat will affect the central Plains and upper Midwest by the end of the week, along with widespread rain in the East heading into Saturday.
A shot of Arctic air spills into the Plains as far south as Texas from Wednesday through Friday, with daytime highs 20 to 30 degrees below normal. Ahead of the cold front, above normal temperatures continue across the eastern third of the nation Thursday and Friday before being replaced by below normal temps on Saturday following the passage of the cold front.
In the Carolinas, look for plenty of rain Wednesday and Thursday, then a cloudy weekend, with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Southern Florida will see showers on Monday and Thursday but partly cloudy skies at other times, with highs in the low 80s. Along the Gulf Coast from Tampa-St. Pete south to Naples, plenty of sun through the week with showers only on Tuesday, and highs well up in the 80s.
Sunny skies in Southern California are expected every day, with highs around 70 to 75, with mostly clear skies and highs in the 60s for Northern California.
CLIMATE UPDATE
Each week brings dire predictions about climate change. Last Monday, the United Nations issued a formidable report citing research by leading international scientists on how global warming is reshaping the world.
The study emphasized that people and regions least able to cope are hardest hit. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report “is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction,” said Hoesung Lee, chair of the panel. “It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our well-being and a healthy planet.”
The report was compiled by 270 scientists from 67 countries who reviewed thousands of studies. Unlike a previous analysis released by U.N. climate scientists in August, the new report focuses on the effects of climate change.
The key takeaway: The world faces unavoidable multiple climate hazards over the next two decades with global warming of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Even temporarily exceeding this warming level will result in additional severe impacts, some of which will be irreversible. Risks to infrastructure and low-lying coastal settlements are growing because of extreme heat, sea-level rise, and disasters including storms and wildfires, leading to food and water insecurity and increased disease.
Coastal New England is in the crosshairs of climate upheaval as fierce storms create dangerous erosion along the Atlantic coastline, especially on Cape Cod from Chatham to Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet, Truro and Provincetown.
“A lot of these impacts are on industries and systems that are iconically New England,” said Robert Johnston, director of the George Perkins Marsh Institute at Clark University in Worcester.
Ocean warming has decimated lobster populations in southern New England by 78 percent from 1984 to 2014. Rising water temperatures have made it difficult for the crustaceans to grow and reproduce.
In Massachusetts, the nearly $100 million lobster industry is in free fall, while in Maine, where lobster is both a major industry and a major attraction for the state’s hospitality-based economy, fisheries are moving northward into Maritime Canada, especially Newfoundland, where the Labrador Current has maintained cold seas craved by lobsters.
New England’s skiing and snowboarding are also at risk. The report notes that due to less frequent snowfall, these winter sports could be damaged irreversibly, gradually reducing the length of New England’s and upstate New York’s ski seasons.
As for rising sea levels, a supplementary study released with the U.N. report demonstrated the risk to shoreline towns and cities, including Boston.
According to Rob DeConto, a climate scientist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, “Some areas of Boston and the Massachusetts coastline would have to be abandoned.”
“We need to start preparing for the unprecedented,” said Erin Coughlan de Perez, a climate scientist at Tufts University and a report co-author. “There are tons of solutions in this report about how people can adapt, and many of these will be relevant for our region.”
Information from the Boston Globe was included in the Climate Update.