The upside: Our next spring tease, on Thursday, promises the warmest day since Dec. 17, with a high well up in the 50s.
The downside: A dark and stormy overnight into Friday (no moonlight; howling winds) with heavy rainfall that could trigger some ice breakup on area waterways and an outside chance of minor flooding.
Ahead of another cold outbreak this weekend — though less frigid than recent visits from the polar express — a storm system will barrel through the region, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
The government forecasters posted a flood watch for New York’s Capital District, southern Vermont and points north from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening, but not for Berkshire County.
A surge of milder air, transported by gusty winds from the southwest, started pushing into Western Massachusetts on Wednesday. But, the leading edge of colder air stretching from Ontario, Canada, to Texas was expected to spawn a formidable storm moving toward the Northeast region by Thursday night.
Ahead of that system, the influx of warmer air could set daily records. The highest Feb. 17 temperature at Pittsfield Municipal Airport was 57, in 1981.
Rainfall totaling at least an inch is due by Friday morning, but for the Berkshires, “this appears to be more of a marginal flood threat than a slam dunk,” said Weather Service forecaster Michael Main. That’s because the snowpack has eroded in the county.
“River ice is not as thick and there is less snow on the ground to melt, so we did not see the need for a flood watch at this time,” he explained in an online post.
But, strong winds remain a threat during the overnight into Friday, with gusts as high as 45 mph, especially in higher elevations. The winds will ease by midday as the colder air arrives.
The weekend ahead of the Washington’s Birthday federal holiday Monday and the school vacation week is expected to start out dry but chilly, with a warming trend Sunday leading to highs in the 50s on the holiday.