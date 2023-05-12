A taste of summer, then mid-spring sun and warmth. Here's how long this ideal weather will last

If such a thing as a perfect mid-spring forecast exists, the week ahead wins the championship.
The National Weather Service has nothing but mostly sunny skies — ideal for tanning up and enjoying golf, tennis and any other outdoor recreation — predicted right through next Friday.
Overnight, a few clouds may appear from time to time, but one can foresee conditions that are nearly perfect for stargazing as the waning moon gradually goes dark.
“Fairly quiet and benign weather is expected through the long-term period, with little to no threat for any hazardous conditions,” government forecaster Neil Stuart stated in an online post.
Friday’s big warmup was just a brief summer-like tease with more than a month to go before the official start of the season.
"This is a great time of year when you can experience summer-like temperatures without the humidity," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.
With the arrival of cooler air out of Canada on Saturday, we’ll return to slightly below-normal temperatures for the next five days, including early morning readings down in the upper 30s and low 40s.
With humidity remaining low, the risk of brushfires in our region continues. AccuWeather.com also points out the dangers of prolonged midday sun exposure.
During mid-May, the angle of the sun in the northern U.S. is equivalent to mid- to late-July. Experts recommend using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or greater if you plan to spend at least 15 minutes outdoors in full sunshine.
Lake swimming is tempting, but water takes longer to warm up in springtime. And right now, lake temperatures remain colder than usual for mid-May because of the persistent predawn chill.
You may have noticed hazy, milky skies from time to time earlier this week, especially on Monday and again on Wednesday. Smoke from the 100-plus wildfires burning out of control in western Canada, primarily the province of Alberta, wafted into the Northeast, riding several thousand miles on the jet stream.
While the smoke was high enough in the atmosphere so as not to cause a decline in air quality, it did contribute to some especially luminous sunrises and sunsets.
Looking ahead: The extended outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center indicates near-normal temperatures and rainfall from May 19-25 in western Massachusetts.
Average temperatures for that period, based on 85 years of data at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, range from overnight lows in the mid 40s to daytime highs near 70. Normal rainfall would be close to an inch, typically in occasional showers and thunderstorms.
So far this month, temperatures have averaged close to 3 degrees below normal, primarily because of unusually chilly overnights. Predawn temperatures have been in the 30s on seven of the first 12 days of May, even dipping to 32 this past Wednesday.