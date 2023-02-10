A touch of early spring in the air: For next week, tranquil and mild weather expected

It’s only mid-February, but Friday morning felt like early spring as this winter’s upside-down, inside-out weather pattern continues. True, we had a brief shot of near-record cold last week, but now it’s back to well-above normal temperatures, only occasional rain showers and no mention of even snow flurries in the outlook for the week ahead.
That means another mud season preview and a pothole lollapalooza.
Today will feature plenty of sunshine and winds gradually dying down as a strong fair-weather system sets up a prolonged spell of tranquil, mild conditions. Average temperatures for this time of year range from the mid-teens to low 30s, but daily lows and highs will be significantly warmer for the coming week.
There’s a slight chance of light showers Monday night into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. The next significant rainfall is expected near the end of the week, along with a surge of warm air that could give us a near-record high near 60 on Thursday, more than 20 degrees above normal. The record high of 60 for Feb. 16 set in 1954 may be challenged.
A potential storm on Friday may yield widespread rain and possibly strong winds. For next Saturday (Feb. 18), the early outlook calls for a return to wintry temperatures.
The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for western New England from Feb. 17-23 indicates above-normal temperatures, with an enhanced likelihood of above-average precipitation, probably rain.
So far this winter, only 30 inches of snow have been recorded at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, AccuWeather reported. The historical average for the season through Friday is 39 inches.
January was the warmest on record not only in Berkshire County but also statewide, as well as in the entire Northeast U.S.
According to the Climate System Research Center at UMass-Amherst, the winter season since Dec. 1 falls in the top five warmest on record for most climate sites in New England.
The close alignment between Amherst and Massachusetts temperatures suggests that the state has not experienced a warmer January since 1837.