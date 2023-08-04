‘Dog days of summer?’ Not so far, as heat and humidity steer clear of the Berkshires

After another stormy Friday — a frequent pattern this season — the weekend looks rain-free with plenty of sunshine, moonlight and temperatures near normal for early August.

That’s ideal for daytime activities, al fresco dining and nighttime arts and entertainment outdoor events, though not typical midsummer beach weather.

And it's less than ideal for the swarms of mosquitoes posing not only irritation but also potential health threats in our area.

After July’s heat, humidity and excessive rainfall (more than double the historical average for July), this month seems mellow by comparison, almost like a sample of autumn.

Day by Day . . . Saturday: Clouds break, then sunny, high near 80. Clear overnight, low 50-55. Sunday: Mostly sunny, around 80. Partly cloudy at night, low in the upper-50s. Monday: Some clouds, then a 70 percent chance of evening showers. High near 80, overnight low around 65. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, a 50-50 chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, high in the upper-70s. Some clouds at night with any showers ending, low near 60. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, near 80; partly cloudy after dark, low 55-60. Thursday: Sunshine, around 80. Cloudy, nighttime showers and thunderstorms likely, near 60. Friday: Some clouds, humid, thunderstorms possible, upper-70s, down to 60 overnight. Saturday (Aug. 12): Mostly sunny, high around 75. Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com

"The Canadian air coming in for the weekend will not be as cool as that of the start of the week, but temperatures and humidity levels will still be more like early September," AccuWeather.com Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek stated in an online post.

Highs on a mostly sunny Saturday should be in the upper 70s, normal for this time of year in the Berkshires, with predawn lows under clear skies dropping to low-50s, a few degrees below the historical averages. Sunday looks like a repeat performance, although temperatures are likely to be a few degrees higher.

With humidity remaining refreshingly low, hikers, bikers, kayakers, golfers and other pursuing outdoor recreation should enjoy one of the summer’s best weekends.

On Monday and Tuesday, another wet-weather system heads into our region from the Great Lakes, with a better than even chance of showers and thunderstorms developing by Monday evening, lingering into Tuesday. Any storms that develop are unlikely to be severe, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.

For midweek, look for seasonably warm and dry conditions before another weaker system arrives with a chance of showers late Thursday into Friday. Daytime highs should reach 80, with overnight cool-downs into the upper-50s.

So far this month, no sign of the “dog days of summer,” a reference to hot, sultry days following the rise of the star system Sirius, aka the “Dog Star.” Also, the tropics are quiet, with no hurricane or tropical storm threats currently spotted for the Northeast.

But the Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for mid-August indicates temperatures and rainfall above normal in Western Massachusetts.

