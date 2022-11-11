After “a dark and stormy night” (aren’t most nights dark?) — a catchphrase from the opening line of Edward Bulwer-Lytton's 1830 novel, "Paul Clifford," about a highway robber during the French Revolution — the rain and wind from the remnants of tropical system Nicole should ease by midday Saturday.
The storm is predicted to impact the Berkshires with one to two inches of rain, leading to possible minor urban ponding, poor drainage, small stream flooding and isolated flash flooding. Top winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph could cause a few downed tree limbs and utility lines in the predawn hours on Saturday.
Fortunately, due to the track of post-tropical Nicole — which will be absorbed into the cold front — previous dry conditions, and the speed of the system moving through, it appears the storm won’t be a widespread or severe flood-maker.
Temperatures will be “incredibly mild for November” before sunrise Saturday, according to government forecaster Dan Thompson at the National Weather Service in Albany N.Y. Then, thermometers will slide rapidly.
Saturday night and Sunday look to be seasonably cool and blustery with isolated to scattered rain and snow showers under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Tranquil but chilly weather is forecast for Monday and Tuesday, followed by a possible snowfall early Wednesday morning — up to 3 inches, according to AccuWeather.com. It could be the first widespread accumulating snow of the season.
Typically, Berkshire County sees up to 5 or 6 inches of snow by the end of November. For next week, average temperatures range from 29 to 47, according to historical records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Nov. 18-24, including Thanksgiving Day, indicates below normal temperatures not only in the Berkshires but nationwide, except for South Florida, where above-normal warmth is expected. Rain or snowfall in western New England is likely to be near or slightly above normal during the holiday week.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Wintry weather, usually affecting part of the nation by mid-November, is a late arrival this year, especially east of the Rockies. But this weekend, below-average temperatures will impact most of the lower 48.
A powerful cold front is sweeping across the East as Nicole dissipates, bringing to an end yet another surge of tropical air to much of the region.
A significant storm is winding down across the northern Plains this weekend. By Sunday, as the cold front departs off the East Coast, daytime temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below average will prevail as a dry high-pressure area from Canada dominates the central U.S., allowing arctic air to pour southward.
The pattern will continue next week, with multiple reinforcements of cold air.
By midweek, a Gulf Coast storm system is expected to bring widespread rain from the Deep South to the East Coast. Rain could be locally heavy for portions of the central Gulf Coast, and some wintry precipitation could reach northern Oklahoma, Kansas and southern Illinois.
While below normal temperatures are likely all week from the Midwest to the Eastern Seaboard, there are two exceptions: Maine and Florida.
CLIMATE UPDATE
A draft report by the government’s National Climate Assessment warns that the effects of climate change are already “far-reaching and worsening” throughout the U.S.
The result? Profound risks to virtually every aspect of society, from drinking water supplies in the Midwest to small businesses in the Southeast.
The draft offers the most extensive review of global warming’s impact on the nation, present and future. The final report isn’t scheduled to be published until late 2023, but the 13 federal agencies and hundreds of scientists who are compiling the assessment issued a 1,695-page version for public comment this week.
“The things Americans value most are at risk,” according to a New York Times summary. “More intense extreme events and long-term climate changes make it harder to maintain safe homes and healthy families, reliable public services, a sustainable economy, thriving ecosystems and strong communities.”
The nation could face major disruptions to farms and fisheries that drive up food prices, while millions of Americans may be displaced by disasters such as severe wildfires in California, sea-level rise in Florida or frequent flooding in Texas.
“By bringing together the latest findings from climate science, the report underscores that Americans in every region of the country and every sector of the economy face real and sobering climate impacts,” said John Podesta, a senior adviser to President Biden.
Sections of the report describe dozens of strategies that states and cities can take to adapt to the hazards of climate change, such as incorporating stronger building codes or techniques to conserve water. But in many cases, the draft warns, adaptation efforts are proceeding too slowly.
“The old narrative that climate change is something that’s happening to polar bears or it’s going to happen to your grandchildren — that was never true, but it is now obviously not true,” said one of the report’s authors, Kate Marvel, a climate scientist at NASA . “There’s bad stuff happening now where we can very confidently say, ‘This wouldn’t have happened without climate change.’ ”