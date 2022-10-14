There are only a few days left to enjoy peak fall foliage in the Berkshires

A faithful reader points out, quite correctly, that autumn knows nothing about weekends.
Still, we continue to welcome this month’s pattern — an occasional rainstorm during the week, but generally pleasant, rain-free weekends — as it continues into the second half of October. That’s ideal for residents and visitors who enjoy admiring nature’s leafy rainbow and attending numerous outdoor festivals, hikes and other seasonal events.
Thursday’s heavy rainfall dumped 1.5 inches on Pittsfield and a bit less at North Adams, with skies slowly clearing by midday Friday. The storm, less severe hereabouts than forecasters predicted, helps to ease the countywide moderate to severe drought going back to mid-May.
The strongest wind gust at Pittsfield Municipal Airport and at Harriman & West Airport in North Adams was 33 mph on Thursday afternoon, enough to shake down some leaves. But fall foliage should continue at peak color for at least a few more days.
On Saturday, with abundant sunshine, highs could reach 70, more than 10 degrees above normal for mid-October. Clouds may increase on Sunday, but no rain is expected until Monday, when showers ahead of an approaching cold front are likely.
The rest of the week should be much cooler than normal. Highs from Tuesday through Thursday are likely to remain in the 40s, with overnight lows near or slightly below freezing. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., predicts what could be the season’s first accumulating snowfall in some areas of the southwest Adirondacks and higher elevations of the Catskills, but so far, no mention of any flakes for the Berkshires.
The extended outlook for Oct. 21-27 from the Climate Prediction Center signals temperatures and rainfall near normal in western Massachusetts.
National overview
Flash flooding alerts are up for the Southwest and Southern Plains this weekend. There’s a slight risk of excessive rainfall from southern California into central and southern Arizona on Saturday, thanks to shower and thunderstorm activity. Rainfall totals may not top an inch in many places, but it won't take much to cause flash flooding in the Desert Southwest.
Some record high temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the weekend. Red Flag warnings for a critical risk of wildfires are in effect for the Central Plains through the middle Mississippi Valley and into the Ohio Valley.
For the week ahead, temperatures well below normal are predicted for the eastern half of the country as well as the southern Rockies/High Plains, while very warm temperatures continue over the Northwest. Heavy rainfall is likely for parts of New Mexico and much of Texas Monday, perhaps lingering in southern Texas Tuesday. Isolated flash floods are possible, with the highest rainfall amounts in southern Texas.
Daytime highs will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal through the first half of the week for the Southern Rockies and Southern Plains, gradually warming to near normal.
Below-average temperatures are forecast to spread through the eastern U.S., starting on Tuesday. and records for low maximum temperatures may be common, though a handful of record low minimum temperatures may be set as well.
In the Pacific Northwest, temperatures remain well above normal through the week, with scattered record highs. The West is forecast to be mainly dry until some showers reach California into Arizona later in the week.
Climate update
More often than not, when it rains it pours, and more intense rainstorms in the eastern U.S. are linked to climate change.
That’s according to a study this week in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.
The authors, researchers at Northwestern University, analyzed rainfall data from some 1,700 weather stations across the U.S. East of the Rocky Mountains, rainstorms dropped about 5 percent more water on average in the years 1991 to 2020 compared to 1951 to 1980. In New England, the increase was 6 percent more rain.
The percentage increases may not seem large, but the study pointed out that even small shifts can have a big effect.
“When people study how climate change has affected weather, they often look at extreme weather events like floods, heat waves and droughts,” said Northwestern’s Daniel Horton, the study’s senior author. “For this particular study, we wanted to look at the non-extreme events, which are, by definition, much more common. What we found is pretty simple: When it rains now, it rains more.”
“You don’t need an extreme weather event to produce flooding,” Horton explained. “Sometimes you just need an intense rainstorm. And, if every time it rains, it rains a little bit more, then the risk of flooding goes up.”
“We focused on precipitation intensity, so on days that it rained, how much did it rain,” said Ryan Harp, a postdoctoral research fellow at Northwestern University who led the study.
Changes in rainfall can take a toll on crop yields and also increase communities’ vulnerability to landslides and floods, said Harp. And much of the nation’s infrastructure isn’t designed to withstand the kind of rainfall the study identified, “so these shifts in precipitation intensity could have impacts on our roads and structures,” he explained. “Simply being aware of the fact that we’re already seeing the anticipated changes of a warmer world, and factoring that into decisions, can go a long way.”
“The line connecting climate change with more frequent heavy precipitation events in the U.S. was already solid, and this study thickens it even more,” said Jennifer Francis, acting deputy director of the Falmouth-based research organization Woodwell Climate Research Center, who did not work on the report. “And the link makes perfect sense. Additional heat trapped by accumulating greenhouse gases causes evaporation to increase, which sucks moisture from the land and oceans, moistening the air. Any storm that comes along now has more moisture to feed on.”