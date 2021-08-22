CHESHIRE — Keeping up with the latest forecast isn’t easy for Appalachian Trail through-hikers — people like Hayley “Tipper” Devine, 22, and Karli “Frog” Siefker, 21.
Since starting their 2,190-mile trek south in late June from Mount Katahdin in Maine, the two have become experts in what the weather is like right now. They power up a phone only occasionally, when close enough to a cell service.
Early Sunday afternoon, the two took shelter under the overhang at Diane’s Twist in Cheshire, a shop that’s close to both the Appalachian Trail and the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail.
They’d spent Saturday night at a lean-to north of Mount Greylock, then come across that summit Sunday morning, where the talk among hikers, they said, was a desire, among some, to get off the trail for the duration of Tropical Storm Henri.
Given what Henri had in store for the Berkshires, Devine and Siefker were plotting a course for another shelter, perhaps in Dalton, as they make their way south to Springer Mountain in Georgia. They hope to get there between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but are in no particular hurry.
Since hitting the trail June 28, Devine and Siefker have had plenty of chances to get soaked in what's proved to be a wet summer. Their gear, heaped up on the porch outside Diane’s Twist, can be wrapped in trash bags, but as they’ve learned, everything they carry gets wet.
“We’ll get wet again,” Devine said, when asked how they hoped to manage through Henri.
“We always say, ‘Everything dries, eventually,'” said Siefker.
This past week, when one of them did turn on a phone, text messages awaited. “We’ve had people texting us, saying, ‘There’s a hurricane coming,’” said Devine. Early Sunday, the hurricane's winds eased and it became a tropical storm.
“With this storm, we’re not really sure what to expect,” said Siefker.
Given the amount of rain expected Sunday into Monday, these hikers — friends since elementary school in Columbus, Ohio, and recent college graduates — hoped to keep the tent in its bag for the night. “Water still ends up creeping in,” Devine said.
Perhaps especially this weekend.
A car pulled up. Out climbed the shop’s owner, Alison Warner, and her 11-year-old daughter, Kylie. Though the store was closed and the soft-service machine wasn’t turned on, the Warners were soon at the open front door reciting a long list of ice cream flavors. It was mint chocolate chip for Devine, and a raspberry and chocolate cone for Siefker.
Alison Warner has spoken with countless through-hikers in her 18 years at the shop; along with bicyclists on the Ashuwillticook, they make up more than 80 percent of her business. That’s why she added Pop-Tarts and Snickers bars to her inventory, along with sandwiches.
What if it was her daughter making her way along the AT through a tropical storm?
“I’d be nervous, without a doubt,” she said. “I’d be nervous about it.”