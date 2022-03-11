Berkshire communities declare snow emergencies in advance of weekend storm

The following towns have declared snow emergencies in advance of a winter storm expected to hit the area early Saturday morning into Sunday:
Dalton: The Dalton Police Department and Dalton Highway Department have declared a snow emergency in effect beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. and ending on March 13 at 6 p.m. No on street parking will be allowed during this time.
Pittsfield: A snow emergency has been declared for the purposes of parking restrictions in the city of Pittsfield effective 7 a.m. March 12 through 7 a.m. March 14. For the duration of the snow emergency, residents are asked to use off-street parking.
If off-street parking is not available, residents may park on the street observing the following alternate side parking regulations: Between 7 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday, parking is allowed on the even side of the street; from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, parking is allowed on the odd side of the street; residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking through the duration of the emergency.
This list will be updated.