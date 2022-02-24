Berkshire communities declare snow emergencies; parking bans in effect

The following towns have declared snow emergencies in advance of a winter storm expected to hit the area late Thursday night into Friday:

A winter storm is on track to dump up to a foot of snow in parts of the Berkshires A winter storm warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Friday, with the potential of up to a foot of snow in parts of the Berkshires, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.

Adams: A storm emergency will be in effect from 1 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. For the duration of the storm emergency, no vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended upon any street, highway, traveled way, or public parking lot and no vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended on any open municipal parking lot. Adams municipal offices, including the Town Hall, Council on Aging and Adams Free Library, will be closed on Friday. The transfer station shall remain open for normal operational hours on Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Clarksburg: Snow and ice emergency in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday through noon on Saturday. Residents and visitors are reminded that on-street parking is prohibited and violators will be subject to being towed at their own expense. It is also advised to refrain from going out on the roadways during the storm if not absolutely necessary.

Dalton: Snow emergency declared 11 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Saturday. No on street parking allowed during this time; vehicles will be towed at the owner's expense.

Lenox: Snow emergency declared 11 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday. Any vehicles parked on any streets, townwide, will be towed at the owner’s expense for snow removal purposes.

Pittsfield: Snow emergency declared 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday. For the duration of the snow emergency, residents are asked to use off-street parking. If off-street parking is not available, residents may park on the street observing the following alternate side parking regulations: Between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday, parking is allowed on the even side of the street; from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday, parking is allowed on the odd side of the street; residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking, which will be open to the public free of charge starting Thursday, through the duration of the emergency.

This list will be updated.