More severe weather may be headed to the Berkshires this weekend

Multiple clusters of severe thunderstorms pummeled Berkshire County on Thursday evening, causing downed trees, road closures, power disruptions and flash flooding.
The five-hour ordeal was caused by a clash between advancing cooler air and a stalled tropical system draped over the region for the past week.
The highly unstable atmosphere is expected to trigger more thunderstorms, some possibly severe, over the county on Friday and again Sunday and Tuesday before a brief respite of drier, more seasonable conditions next Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Early risers in Pittsfield and Lenox witnessed a 6 a.m. thunderstorm on Friday, with more predicted later in the day.
The brunt of Thursday night’s storms hit Pittsfield and surrounding towns as well as South Berkshire, beginning shortly before 7 p.m., but North County was mostly spared.
Government forecasters had issued three tornado warnings for nearby Columbia County, N.Y., late Friday afternoon. But no tornado touchdowns were reported, though funnel clouds were sighted just southwest of the Berkshire County line.
“The forecast area has endured the wrath of a squall line that drifted up the Hudson Valley,” weather service meteorologist Abigayle Gant wrote in an online post late Thursday night.
Storm reports poured into the weather service’s Albany office from multiple New York counties as well as the Berkshires.
- In Pittsfield, flash flooding closed Center, Bradford and Union streets around 8 p.m.
- High winds knocked down a tree on West Street (Route 183) in Lenox near Tanglewood just before 7:30 p.m., causing a brief delay in the start of Thursday night’s vocal recital by Julia Bullock at Ozawa Hall. Trees and wires also were reported down on nearby Hawthorne Road in Stockbridge.
- In Lenox, trees and wires were down on Kemble Street near Canyon Ranch, as well as on East Street near New Lenox Road and on Brunell Avenue.
- Wind damage to trees also was reported in North Lenox, Richmond, Tyringham, Alford, as well as other South Berkshire communities shortly before sunset.
- As many as 330 Eversource and National Grid customers lost power at the height of the storm around 8 p.m.
Tanglewood was mostly spared. "Except for saturated ground conditions and a modest amount of debris from fallen branches, we escaped unscathed," said Bobby Lahart, director of facilities. "Storm damage on campus has been significantly mitigated over the years as a result of our robust tree management plan and relocating much of our aerial critical systems infrastructure underground."
Concertgoers on Thursday night were impacted by the storm action plan in place at Tanglewood.
"Patrons were asked to wait in their cars until it was safe to enter the Tanglewood grounds," said Tony Fogg, vice president of artistic planning.
"The concert started at 8:25. We shortened the intermission but the program was not altered at all. There was a lot of electrical activity during the performance but nothing disruptive. Luckily, there was a clear patch around 10 when the concert finished, so we allowed all patrons to return to the vehicles. There was a lot of debris on the roads, but large items seemed to have been removed already."
"We have very good safety measures at Tanglewood, so the Facilities team, front-of-house and concert duty manager were in constant contact throughout the process," Fogg added.
The storms dumped more rain over parts of the already soaked county, with an inch measured at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, but less than a half inch at Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams, the National Weather Service reported.
For Friday, the government forecasters continued a flood watch for Berkshire County through the late evening. After a morning respite with some sunshine, showers and thunderstorms were predicted for later in the day, with heavy rainfall the main concern as temperatures push into the 80s along with high humidity.
The flood watch noted that excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. With the ground already saturated, it will not take much rainfall for flooding to occur, especially in urban, small stream and poor drainage areas, as well as locations that recently experienced flooding.
There will continue to be a chance of thunderstorms over the weekend, especially on Sunday when some storms may be severe with damaging winds.