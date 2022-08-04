Berkshire County braces for a stretch of extreme heat, high humidity and severe thunderstorms

The heat and humidity are back on in the Berkshires, with an ongoing threat of potentially severe thunderstorms through Monday.
That’s the torrid outlook from the National Weather Service, where forecasters in Albany, N.Y., issued a heat advisory for South County through 8 p.m. Thursday, and another one for noon to 8 p.m. on Friday.
“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur,” according to the advisory. Extra precautions are crucial for anyone working or spending time outside during the afternoon and early evening, meteorologist Lee Picard said in an online post.
There’s also a chance of severe thunderstorms with isolated damaging winds and locally heavy rain Thursday afternoon and evening, with some storms strong enough to trigger localized, powerful straight-line winds. More storms are possible Friday through Monday until cooler air arrives late Tuesday.
The record highs for Thursday and Friday, 94, were set in 1955 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport and are unlikely to be challenged. The records for Saturday and Sunday, 90, could be approached. The Saturday high was recorded in 2018, and Sunday’s in 1995. The weather service is signaling the probability of more heat advisories for both weekend days.
The all-time high in Pittsfield was 95 on July 3, 1966, July 6, 2010, and Sept. 2, 1953, according to Eagle archives. Records at the airport date back to 1939.
Travelers heading west into New York state, south into Connecticut or eastbound in Massachusetts will encounter dangerous, potentially record-breaking heat and humidity on Thursday, with highs from 95 to 100 expected from the Connecticut Valley east to the coast, government forecasters cautioned.