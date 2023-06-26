Another outbreak of severe thunderstorms is likely for Berkshire County today

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to pummel parts of the Berkshires on Monday afternoon.

The main threats include damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall, according to a National Weather Service alert issued Monday morning. Persistent downpours could cause localized flooding, especially over poor drainage and urban areas.

“Can't rule out an isolated tornado or two,” the alert stated, referring to the eastern New York and western New England region in general.

Although timing is difficult to pinpoint — as was the severe, unpredicted rogue storm that hit Pittsfield and the surrounding area Sunday evening — forecasters at the Albany weather service office expect any outbreak of storms would hit Berkshire County between noon and 11 p.m. Monday.

“The severe threat will increase through the afternoon as more sunshine and high humidity fuel any storms that develop,” said Christina Speciale, meteorologist at the weather service.

The storms would be very scattered, she told The Eagle, but mid- to late-afternoon into the evening would be the likeliest time for severe weather.

Anywhere in the county could be affected because of the persistent tropical air mass. “Everyone’s in the same boat,” Speciale said.

A very slow-moving disturbance approaching the county from the Great Lakes is the culprit — one in a series of systems prolonging tropical warmth, humidity and continuing storm potential through most of this week, she explained.

“The pattern should be out of our hair by this weekend,” she said.

Sunday evening’s thunderstorm became nearly stationary over Pittsfield for several hours beginning around 5 p.m. Frequent lightning bolts caused a fire, damaging the Price Memorial AME Zion Church on Linden Street.

The storm dumped more than an inch of rain at the city’s municipal airport, on top of an inch that fell on Saturday.

But parts of the county were spared on Sunday — no rainfall was recorded Sunday at Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams, and only half an inch fell on Saturday, the National Weather Service reported.

Looking ahead, more showers and storms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as later in the work week.

Day by Day ...

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening with a 60 percent chance of rain. Humid, warm, near 80.

Monday night: Any storms wind down after a 70 percent chance of rain. Low near 65.

Tuesday: Shower, thunderstorms, 80 percent chance, high near 75. More showers at night, low 60-65.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, 80 percent chance, low-70s, dropping to upper 50s at night with a 60 percent likelihood of more showers.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and evening, 70 percent chance, high in the mid-70s, nighttime low near 60.

Friday: Partly sunny, mid-70s, 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy at night, around 60.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy, 50 percent chance of rain both days. Daytime highs in the mid-70s, overnight lows near 60.

Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.