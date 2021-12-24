<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
Light snowfall in Berkshire County leads to a white Christmas Eve, but will it last in time for Santa?

Large Christmas tree covered in snow

A couple of inches fell overnight in Pittsfield, dusting the city's downtown with snow by Friday morning.

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

Berkshire County residents woke up to a light dusting of snow on Christmas Eve, with rain in the forecast.

A couple of inches fell overnight in Pittsfield, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, with just 1.6 inches in Dalton and 1 inch in Stockbridge. Snow continued to accumulate through the morning. 

Lights in snow on tree

A festive Pittsfield tree shows off a sprinkle of Christmas Eve snowfall. 

The NWS online forecast said that the periods of light snow were expected to gradually end on the morning of Christmas Eve.

"Drier weather returns Christmas Eve afternoon into the evening, before the next system brings mainly mixed rain and freezing rain," according to the forecast. 

That rain will gradually change from freezing to just rain, Christmas Eve through Christmas day.

Large Christmas tree covered in snow

The National Weather Service in Albany said snowfall would continue through Friday morning but turn to rain later.

"A trend to drier weather is expected Sunday," the forecast says. "Though some lake-effect and upslope rain and snow showers may linger."

NWS predicted cloudy weather on Friday, with "some breaks of sun" possible just prior to sunset.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 413-447-7311, ext. 239.

