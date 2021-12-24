Light snowfall in Berkshire County leads to a white Christmas Eve, but will it last in time for Santa?

Berkshire County residents woke up to a light dusting of snow on Christmas Eve, with rain in the forecast.
A couple of inches fell overnight in Pittsfield, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, with just 1.6 inches in Dalton and 1 inch in Stockbridge. Snow continued to accumulate through the morning.
The NWS online forecast said that the periods of light snow were expected to gradually end on the morning of Christmas Eve.
"Drier weather returns Christmas Eve afternoon into the evening, before the next system brings mainly mixed rain and freezing rain," according to the forecast.
That rain will gradually change from freezing to just rain, Christmas Eve through Christmas day.
"A trend to drier weather is expected Sunday," the forecast says. "Though some lake-effect and upslope rain and snow showers may linger."
NWS predicted cloudy weather on Friday, with "some breaks of sun" possible just prior to sunset.
530-550 AM EST KENX radar shows fragmented snow bands yielding some brief bursts of moderate snow with hourly rates a half an inch to an inch an hour over the Schoharie Valley, northern Catskills, Capital Region, central Taconics, Helderbergs & Berks. #nywx #vtwx #max #ctwx pic.twitter.com/V8EAyEZfRe— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) December 24, 2021