Berkshire communities declare snow emergencies ahead of nor'easter

The following towns have declared snow emergencies in advance of a winter storm expected to hit the area late Thursday night into Friday:
Adams: A storm emergency will be in effect from midnight Friday through noon Saturday. For the duration of the storm emergency, no vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended upon any street, highway, traveled way, or public parking lot and no vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended on any open municipal parking lot.
Pittsfield: Snow emergency declared 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday. For the duration of the snow emergency, residents are asked to use off-street parking. If off-street parking is not available, residents may park on the street observing the following alternate side parking regulations: Between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday, parking is allowed on the odd side of the street; from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday, parking is allowed on the even side of the street; residents in and around downtown Pittsfield are encouraged to use the McKay Street parking garage for overnight parking, which will be open to the public free of charge starting 4 p.m. Thursday, through the duration of the emergency.
This list will be updated.