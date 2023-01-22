Ready for a snow day? See what Berkshire County districts have canceled school on Monday

With impending snowfall Sunday night going into Monday, which will potentially make Monday morning commutes treacherous, some county school districts are canceling school.

Northern Berkshire County is expected to get 6 to 10 inches of snow, while Southern Berkshire County is expected to get 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The following school districts have canceled or delayed school Monday due to the expected snowstorm:

Pittsfield Public Schools: School canceled. Mercer Administration Building staff will be notified via email by 6 a.m. Monday, according to a release from the district.

North Adams Public Schools: School canceled. “Please note, all activities and programs at the schools are canceled,” the district announced in a release. There will also be no dinner service at Brayton Elementary School.

Mount Greylock Regional School: School closed. High school exams will be administered Tuesday and Wednesday.

Central Berkshire Regional School District: School closed.

Hoosac Valley Regional School District: School closed. Child care will be closed as well.

Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School: School closed. Any school-related activities planned for Monday are also canceled.

This story may be updated.