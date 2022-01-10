Snow day? Nope, freeze day. Berkshire County schools cancel school Tuesday due to weather

Due to a predicted arctic air mass set to blast the Berkshires late Monday that will deliver the coldest weather of the winter, some Berkshire County schools have closed Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The National Weather Service is predicting wind chill values as low as 25 degrees below zero in some areas of Berkshire County on Tuesday.
Jake McCandless, superintendent of Mount Greylock Regional Schools shared these reasons for cancelling: "The forecast temperatures can be dangerous for children. We are especially concerned about bus stop waits and students who walk to school; Many classrooms in all schools keep their windows open to improve fresh-air airflow; School buses are required to have every other window open to increase airflow for safety."
The following schools are closed Tuesday:
- Pittsfield Public Schools
- BART Charter Public School in Adams
- Mount Greylock Regional Schools
- North Adams Public Schools
- Lee Public Schools
- Central Berkshire Regional School District
- Southern Berkshire Regional School District
- McCann Technical School
- Clarksburg Elementary School
- Berkshire Hills Regional School District
This story will be updated as closings are announced.