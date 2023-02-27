<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire County school closings for Tuesday, Feb. 28, due to winter storm

Kids walking along snowy sidewalk wearing backpacks

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

Early Tuesday evening, some Berkshire County school districts began announcing cancellations ahead of Tuesday's winter storm.

The National Weather Service warning for Berkshire County predicts a total accumulation of 4 to 8 inches north of the MassPike and 4 to 6 inches in South County. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 10 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, piling up at a rate of half-an-inch to 1-inch per hour. 

The following school districts are closed Tuesday, Feb. 28:

  • Pittsfield Public School District
  • Hoosac Valley Regional School District
  • Berkshire Arts & Technology Charter Public School
  • Central Berkshire Regional School District
  • North Berkshire School Union
  • North Adams Public Schools

This list will be updated.

