Pittsfield Public Schools closed Friday due to freezing temperatures

PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Public School district is closed Friday due to predicted freezing temperatures.
In a robocall to students' families Friday morning, Superintendent Joseph Curtis said it was a tough call, but had decided to close schools due to dangerous wind chill temperatures predicted for the late morning and afternoon.
Friday's Arctic blast, on the wings of northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph, could cause dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 40 below zero between 1 a.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the the National Weather Service. That could result in frostbite on exposed skin within 10 minutes.