Berkshire County towns and cities declare snow emergencies ahead of weekend storm

With weekend forecasts predicting “substantial amounts of snow, perhaps double-digits," according to NewsChannel 13 and WAMC forecaster Paul Caiano, some Berkshire County towns have already declared snow emergencies for Sunday evening into Monday.
The following municipalities have declared winter storm emergencies:
Adams: From midnight Monday, Jan. 17, through midnight Tuesday, Jan. 18. "No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended upon any street, highway, traveled way, or public parking lot during a storm emergency. No vehicle is permitted to park or stand unattended on any open municipal parking lot during a storm emergency permitting the lot to be effectively cleared of snow."
Dalton: From 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, through 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. "No on street parking allowed during this time. Any vehicles parked on the streets are subject to towing at the owner’s expense."
This list will be updated throughout the weekend.