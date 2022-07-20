Berkshire County expected to swelter in a heat wave of above-normal temperatures through the weekend

The blast furnace that has been baking much of the U.S. this week is pumping the season’s hottest, most tropical air into the Berkshires over the next few days.

While the county is unlikely to suffer through an official heat wave — three days in a row of 90 or higher — it will be a distinction without a difference for sweltering residents and visitors expected to flock to pools and lakeshore beaches for relief.

“After an extended stretch of almost early fall-like weather, summer has returned with a vengeance, and appears here to stay at least through the end of July,” according to National Weather Service meteorologist Rodney Chai in the Boston-Norton office.

He noted that the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the rest of July into early August “shows high confidence in above normal temps during the warmest part of the year.”

The weather service’s database at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, based on records starting in 1939, shows an average temperature range of 59 to 80 for the next 10 days.

North Adams has cooling stations available on Wednesday at City Hall until 6 p.m. and at the Public Library until 8 p.m.

The record high for July 20 was 91, set in 1991. For July 21, it was 93 in 2011.

Highs should reach 90 — give or take a degree — every day through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County. The highest temperatures are expected in South Berkshire and in valley locations countywide.

Humidity levels will make it feel even hotter, with the “heat index,” also known as the “apparent temperature,” likely to rise well into the 90s. Relief is in sight for next week as somewhat cooler, more seasonable air arrives on Monday.

The high so far this month had been 88 on July 1, while June’s top temperature hit 86 on the 25th and 26th.

Government forecasters also are signaling a risk of thunderstorms for Thursday, a few potentially severe in the afternoon and evening, with damaging winds or hail. More storms are possible on Sunday ahead of the less oppressive airmass, bringing the summer’s most extended hot spell to a close.

Elsewhere in New England, heat advisories have been issued for most of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires, as well as Connecticut and Rhode Island, except for coastal areas that will benefit from sea breezes. Away from the shore, highs could reach the mid- to upper-90s, especially in major cities such as Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Hartford.