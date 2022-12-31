‘January thaw’ ahead of schedule? Here’s how mild and rainy it will be over the next few days

As we flip the calendar into the new year, winter weather is taking a respite after last weekend’s bitter cold and a snowfall that “over-performed,” with 4 to 5 inches compared to government forecasts that called for only an inch or two.
Temperatures this weekend and well into next week will be dramatically milder than normal — historical records maintained by the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport show an average range from the mid-teens to around 30 at this time of year.
Instead, look for highs well up in the 40s, even into the 50s with frequent rain showers from Saturday through Thursday and limited sunshine. Lows may remain above freezing most nights. Snow and ice are melting at a pace that will accelerate with milder temperatures and widespread rainfall. However, no flooding is expected.
Are we enjoying a premature “January thaw” and is this phenomenon based in climate science?
According to Cornell University’s Northeast Regional Climate Center, the January thaw has origins rooted in New England folklore and describes a few days in mid- to late-January when unseasonably warm weather often occurs, usually between Jan. 19 and Jan. 28.
It’s not a sure thing; some years, it’s missing and other years, like we’re now seeing, it shows up ahead of schedule.
Next week, expect another round of widespread and prolonged rainfall starting Tuesday afternoon, along with near-record daily high temperatures Wednesday. The mildest Jan. 4 observed at Pittsfield’s airport — where observations date back to 1939 — was 60 in 1950. We might get close.
Heading toward next weekend, somewhat colder and drier weather is likely to return.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Jan. 6-13 calls for more above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation — just rain.
YEAR IN REVIEW
Looking back at 2022 stats for Berkshire County, rainfall and melted snow totaled 40 inches, about 10 percent below normal, based on National Weather Service data from Pittsfield’s airport. By mid-October, the region emerged from a prolonged drought that began in March.
Strong winds were a frequent feature, reaching a peak on July 12 with a damaging microburst of straight-line winds that caused considerable damage in Lenox and adjacent areas. A motorist from New Hampshire died when a tree fell on his pickup truck on Route 7 near the Lee town line.
Temperatures last January were well below average, with the year’s low of minus 12 set on Jan. 22. But for the rest of the year, it was mostly warmer than normal, with some blistering summer heat — four 90-degree highs in July, and the year’s top reading of 94 on Aug. 29.
After a brilliant and prolonged fall foliage season that peaked as predicted in mid-October, the first half of November saw three record-setting highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. After a mild start, December turned chilly and then downright cold, with the month’s low of minus 1 recorded on Christmas Eve.
Heating costs since September have been nearly 7 percent below average overall, while summer season cooling expenses for those with air conditioning ran nearly 20 percent above normal, reflecting many hot days and unusually warm overnights.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW:
An intense rainstorm is predicted for northern and central California on Saturday, moving into southern areas Sunday with some flash flooding likely. A major snowstorm will hit the Sierra Nevada range and Central Rockies this weekend, creating hazardous travel conditions.
Temperatures will be 15 to 25 degrees above average from Lower Great Lakes/Ohio Valley into the Northeast. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Southeast later in the weekend following heavy rain over the central Gulf Coast.
Early next week, a storm will hit the north and central Rockies, Plains and the upper Midwest. More rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast in California from Tuesday through Thursday.
Heavy rain and severe weather appear likely across the South from Monday to Wednesday.
Unusually mild temperatures for winter will be widespread across the eastern U.S., with daytime highs 10 to 20 degrees above average and nighttime lows 15 to 30 degrees above normal. Daily records for warm lows could be widespread, while record daytime highs are possible as well, especially in the Ohio Valley.
South Florida will be mostly clear with highs near 80 until clouds and showers move in by next weekend. The Gulf Coast from Naples to Tampa-St. Petersburg will see plenty of sunshine through the week, with low-80s likely.
The Outlook is a look ahead at the weather this weekend and next week, including climate change and its impact on the Berkshires and beyond.
Day by Day . . .
Saturday: Rain likely, mostly after dark, high near 50, overnight low in the upper-30s.
Sunday: Showers likely before dawn, then mostly cloudy, high 45-50, low around 30.
Monday: Partly sunny, mid-40s, mostly cloudy at night, near 30.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon and nighttime showers expected, high around 50, low near 45.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, high close to 60, low 35-40.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible, near 45, overnight lows 25-30.
Friday: Cloudy with rain, mid-30s.
Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather forecasts for Berkshire County.