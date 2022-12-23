Tree clobbers Stockbridge house, as Friday's high winds cut power to more than 3,000 Berkshires customers

PITTSFIELD — High winds that raked the Berkshires, along with torrential downpours before dawn Friday, cut power to more than 3,000 electricity customers, as Massachusetts felt the impact of the gigantic winter storm that affected most of the nation.
As of early Friday, 967 Eversource customers in Becket, about half of those served by the utility in the town, were without power as of 9 a.m., the company said.
The utility was working to restore service to 589 customers in Otis, 558 in Sandisfield, 157 in Richmond, 145 in Washington, 123 in Hinsdale, 58 in Tyringham, 55 in Lee, 20 in Dalton, six in Pittsfield, less than five in Lanesborough, less than four in Peru and about two in Lenox.
National Grid said power losses affected 729 customers in Berkshire County, including in Mount Washington, New Marlboro, Sheffield, Egremont, Great Barrington, Monterey, Alford, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, Lenox and Williamstown. The utility did not release an assessment of how long it will be before it restores power.
As expected, temperatures surged toward 50 and even higher, as the combination of rainfall with melting snow and ice caused scattered drainage issues and minor flooding in portions of the county. A lull Friday in the savage winter storm allowed for some views of clear skies and a glimmer of early-morning sunlight.
But the storm is far from over. National Weather Service forecasters warn of a flash freeze developing Friday afternoon, as the leading edge of a potent polar air mass slices through the region. By early Saturday, temperatures will be around 5 above zero countywide.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, the government forecasters stated, with gusts up to 40 mph expected. The peak wind gust so far at Pittsfield Municipal Airport was 31 mph shortly before 8 a.m.
Some roads closed
Despite lashing winds overnight, most of South County appears to have been spared serious problems and escaped widespread outages.
But a handful of roads have been closed or remain closed due to trees or downed wires.
And the roof of a home on Church Street in Stockbridge, built in 1736, was partially crushed by a tree.
Sandisfield was among the towns with significant power losses.
In Great Barrington, there were a few “sporadic power outages,” according to Fire Chief Charles Burger.
“We haven’t gotten any calls out and there are no obstructed roads right now to my knowledge,” he said. “It wasn’t that bad here.”
“Nothing major, a couple of trees down here or there,” said Great Barrington Officer Samuel Stolzar. He said Blue Hill Road, Barrington Place, Pleasant View and Round Hill Road saw shutdowns Friday morning due to down trees and limbs. “That’s it,” he said.
In West Stockbridge, Cross Road is closed, said Fire Chief Steven Traver, who also is chief in Richmond. There still are “primary, hot wires” down on Summit Road.
Other reports from South County include trees falling in Lenox, near the Eastover resort.
What's ahead
A flood watch continues through Saturday morning, as streams and rivers fill with melting snow and periods of heavy rain. Forecasters are keeping an eye on the Hoosic and Housatonic rivers, among others in western New England and eastern New York.
As temperatures plunge and stiff breezes persist Friday night and into Christmas Eve, a wind chill advisory is posted until noon Saturday. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches across the region.
By 9 a.m., just over half an inch was recorded at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. At Harriman & West Airport in North Adams, nearly three-quarter of an inch was measured. Temperatures there surged into the mid-'50s shortly after sunrise.
Along with the flash freeze Friday afternoon, some light snow showers are predicted before the calm after the storm settles in.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will see highs struggling to approach 20, with overnight lows in the single digits. During the week, temperatures will moderate toward seasonable norms and there's no snowfall or rain in the forecast through the next five days.
This story will be updated.