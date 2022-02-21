How much rain did Berkshire County get? These volunteers help meteorologists keep track by turning their backyards into weather stations

CHESHIRE — Just after sunrise on a recent morning, Lynn Melchiori, a self-described weather nut, went into her backyard to check her rain gauge.

As she takes the gauge inside to measure it and log the data, she replaces it outside with a second gauge, just in case it rains in the minutes in between: She doesn't want to miss a second of potential precipitation.

"Can't miss a drop," Melchiori said before logging the data online. It rained, at least in her backyard, about 0.3 inches from her previous measurement at 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Melchiori has done this ritual every morning for nearly four years, as a volunteer for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

CoCoRaHS, for short — it's pronounced KO-ko-rozz — is a citizen science project sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Science Foundation. Thousands of people in the U.S., Canada and the Bahamas volunteer. By Friday afternoon, for example, more than 9,000 people reported data, according to the project's website.

Data is used by the National Weather Service, meteorologists, hydrologists, farmers and insurance adjusters, among other people and groups. The project's tagline: "Because every drop counts."

Christina Speciale, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., and program lead for CoCoRaHS, said the weather service and other groups use the data from the program every day.

"Such information is crucial when trying to verify National Weather Service advisories and warnings and is even more imperative when evaluating flood risk, especially river flooding," Speciale said in an email.

"CoCoRaHS data also assists drought monitoring and decisions as well. Since we do not have weather stations in all areas, CoCoRaHS data provides a more complete rain and snow footprint, captures gradients and highlights areas that may have been hard hit or even missed by heavy rain or snow."

In the case of Melchiori, she also gives her data weekly to the town's Highway Department, which Superintendent Robert Navin said in an email is "very helpful with my record keeping as most times I'm plenty busy during storms."

Berkshire County has more than a dozen volunteers like Melchiori who regularly measure precipitation in their area for the project. For some who spoke to The Eagle, it's about connecting to nature, and one sees it as part of documenting climate change. All of them share a love of weather.

“I've always been sort of a weather maven," said Meredith Cochran, a volunteer in Hancock. "I've been a farmer all my life, and the weather is really important to farmers."

Cochran owns a Christmas tree farm. "I think if you're a farmer, if you're attuned to the weather in that way, you’ve noticed that things have been changing for, I don't know, 20 years at least that I've been noticing. I haven't kept track of it, but I am now.”

She sees the work as helping to document climate change. One can make anecdotal observations, she said, but "you need the data to support that and, hopefully, [to] make smart science-based decisions on how to address climate change and understand what climate change means for this part of the world, because water is the stuff of life.”

Measuring water in the form of rain is simpler than snow, Cochran explained. The snow's depth is measured with a ruler, but it also needs to be melted to measure how much water it contains. Not all snow contains the same amount of water, and sometimes the results surprise her.

“It's interesting; I thought I would have known now how much water can be within heavy snow," she said. "From all the shoveling I've done, you'd think I'd know."

Sarah Williams also has noticed that variability.

“Snow is not all created equal," she said.

Williams has been measuring for the past 18 months. She lives near a pond in Sheffield, and when the county registered record-breaking rain in July, she saw the pond rise. She would email her neighbors with the rainfall numbers.

"I was able to say, yes, we got X amount," she said. "I didn't just say we got a lot of rain; I could characterize exactly how much rain we got.”

Like Cochran and Melchiori, she has a fascination with weather, and during storms, often looks at her barometer.

"It astounds me when people look at their cellphone to see what the temperature is," Williams said. She prefers her outdoor thermometer and a barometer to a screen. "You don't need the internet to tell you the temperature."

Melchiori said she has not missed a day of measuring in almost four years. The retired art teacher likes CoCoRaHS so much that she is working on a children's book in her series "The Adventures of Mimi The Artist" about the citizen science project.

The program always is looking for more volunteers, and anyone can join, Speciale said in an email.

"The only requirements to join are an enthusiasm for watching and reporting weather conditions," the program's website reads, "and a desire to learn more about how weather can affect and impact our lives."