High winds, heavy rain and then a cold blast: Berkshire County braces for a stormy transition to December

Fierce winds propelled by a storm system and the leading edge of sharply colder air are expected to pummel the Berkshires through Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a long-duration advisory in effect from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 5 p.m. Thursday. The alert anticipates south to southeast winds from 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 50 mph.
Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power disruptions are possible, according to the government forecasters in Albany, N.Y. The strongest winds are expected in northern Berkshire County.
The heaviest rain showers and potentially damaging winds are likely from sunset Wednesday into the late evening. A brief period of snow showers is possible before dawn Thursday.
“Not only will temperatures climb above normal with highs reaching into the upper-40s to even low- to mid-50s on Wednesday, especially immediately ahead of the cold front, but enhanced moisture will likely lead to a period of moderate to even briefly heavy rain from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” meteorologist Christina Speciale stated in an online post. “This unfortunately coincides with the PM rush hour so motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time and drive cautiously.”
The windstorm is expected to impact most of Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and eastern New York state. But the most powerful winds are likely in the higher terrain of western New England.
From Wednesday to Thursday, a temperature crash of 10 to 20 degrees, and in some places 30 degrees, is likely, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski predicted via e-mail. “By Thursday morning, the air may feel like the middle of winter in the Northeast,” he stated.
The winds should die down late Thursday night, but temperatures should be near 20 by dawn, followed by a dry and chilly Friday.
The outlook for Saturday indicates another rainy, breezy day with drying out likely on Sunday.