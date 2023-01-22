<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Berkshire Regional Transit Authority delays Monday service due to snowstorm

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority has announced service delays for Monday due to inclement weather. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

Due to inclement weather, the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority has delayed Monday service until 11:30 a.m. 

In a news release on its website, the BRTA cites "dangerous travel conditions during the morning commute."

BRTA buses will start all service at 11:30 am. Paratransit services will begin slightly earlier.

The first departures for the BRTA's bus routes are as follows: 

Route 1: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center and 11:30 a.m. inbound from the North Adams Walmart.

Route 2: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center and 11:30 a.m. inbound from the Lee Premium Outlets.

Route 3: 11:45 a.m. outbound from Williamstown Rotary.

Route 4: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center.

Route 5: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center. 

Route 11/15: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center.

Route 12: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center.

Route 14: 11:30 a.m. inbound at Downing Parkway.

Route 21: 11:30 a.m. outbound from Great Barrington Big Y and 11:30 a.m. from the Lee Premium Outlets.

Route 34: 11:30 a.m. outbound from Walmart in North Adams.

Call BRTA Operations at 413-499-2782 opt 1 for more information. 

