Berkshire Regional Transit Authority delays Monday service due to snowstorm

Due to inclement weather, the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority has delayed Monday service until 11:30 a.m.
In a news release on its website, the BRTA cites "dangerous travel conditions during the morning commute."
BRTA buses will start all service at 11:30 am. Paratransit services will begin slightly earlier.
The first departures for the BRTA's bus routes are as follows:
Route 1: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center and 11:30 a.m. inbound from the North Adams Walmart.
Route 2: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center and 11:30 a.m. inbound from the Lee Premium Outlets.
Route 3: 11:45 a.m. outbound from Williamstown Rotary.
Route 4: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center.
Route 5: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center.
Route 11/15: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center.
Route 12: 11:30 a.m. outbound from the Intermodal Center.
Route 14: 11:30 a.m. inbound at Downing Parkway.
Route 21: 11:30 a.m. outbound from Great Barrington Big Y and 11:30 a.m. from the Lee Premium Outlets.
Route 34: 11:30 a.m. outbound from Walmart in North Adams.
Call BRTA Operations at 413-499-2782 opt 1 for more information.