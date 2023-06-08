'I can actually taste it in the air.' Berkshire residents react to wildfire smoke, which forecasters hope will subside Friday

When Paul Derby and Michael Vigna decided to go for a walk Thursday along the Cheshire Reservoir, both men donned masks.

Their decision had nothing to do with lingering concerns about COVID-19. Rather, the retired letter carriers were worried about wildfire smoke that had drifted hundreds of miles down from Canada, turning the spring skies over the Berkshires a hazy brown and filling it with enough pollution to pose health risks for some people.

“I can feel it on the back of my tongue — I can actually taste it in the air,” Derby said.

Derby of Dalton was wearing a mask in part due to his asthma and said the air quality has definitely affected his breathing.

Vigna of Adams said the leftover wildfire smell permeated the air while he did some yard work outside Wednesday.

“We were mailmen for 30 years, so we go outside,” Derby said. “We’re being careful though. I was going to powerwash my deck today, but how can I? The rain I’m not worried about, it’s the smog.”

For a third day in a row, Berkshire County residents continued to grapple with smoke the wildfires on Thursday but some relief appeared to be on the way.

“It’s pretty clear for [Friday] at least,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Thompson said.

State Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Edmund Coletta said the department hasn’t put out any air quality alerts for Friday. Thursday’s alert was set to expire midnight.

“Whether it goes past that is the next question,” Coletta said.

Derby and Vigna were among at least 10 people milling about a public access area for the Cheshire Reservoir along the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, despite light rainfall and poor air quality.

Stephen Blondin and his two kids — Jared and Brandi Blondin — of North Adams were fishing the reservoir and had just reeled one in when an Eagle reporter approached.

"It smelled like something was burning” in North Adams on Wednesday, Stephen said.

“I paint, and I decided not to work yesterday. ‘No,’ I told them,” Stephen said. “I’m only good for four squirts on my inhaler for my lungs.” Stephen explained that he doesn’t have asthma but has other health issues that require an inhaler.

Jared, who is a firefighter in North Adams, wasn't complaining about the conditions. “This isn’t bad at all.”

“I’ve been in much worse. But you can definitely smell it,” he said. “I was just at that fire on Morgan Avenue, and I inhaled way worse than this.”

Jared coaches little league, and his team made practice optional with the haze ongoing due to parents’ concerns.

The air quality alerts affected tens of millions of people from New England and New York state, and as far south as the Carolinas and westward into Michigan.

Outside Taft Farm in Great Barrington on Thursday afternoon, the temperature rose and the sky was clearing. Two employees said the impact was worse two days ago, but said they weren't terribly bothered by it.

"After working outside all day you can definitely feel an itch in your throat," said Justice Young. Carl Casey said he experienced a sore throat and coughing.

Austin Rapisarda of New Marlborough was shopping for plants at the farm and said the smoke hasn't been an issue despite furiously gardening, having "just turned over a new patch."

"I've been outside the entire time and it wasn't until yesterday that I heard it was bad for me," Rapisarda said.

The emergency department at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield has seen an uptick in respiratory illness, which may be a result of the wildfires, spokesperson Michael Leary said.

"Fairview Hospital has not seen any increase at this time and BHS Urgent Care has also not at this time reported an increase in respiratory illness," he wrote in an email. "BHS recommends following the guidance issued by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection."

In response to the diminished air quality, through Friday, Pittsfield Public Schools canceled outdoor field trips and is requiring all students stay indoors for recess and PE.

A regular walking and running group in North Adams was canceled Thursday because of the air quality. "I felt I would air on the side of caution," Nancy Bullett, a group organizer, said in a message to The Eagle. "I was concerned for my friends, some of whom are in their 70s."

The City of North Adams also canceled a concert Wednesday at Windsor lake citing air quality concerns.

John Rogan, a professor of geography at Clark University in Worcester, said in an email the severity of the wildfires in Canada is unprecedented. “This wildfire anomaly is caused by a prolonged drought and increased number of lightning strikes from storms,” Rogan said. “We can expect to see more burning this summer.”

Rogan added that the fire burning in Quebec is 18 times the size of the city of Worcester.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the air quality index in Pittsfield was 166, in North Adams, 145, in Dalton, 158, and in Williamstown, 134. A good AQI is anywhere from 0 to 50.

Measuring AQI involves detecting fine particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and smaller that can get deep into the lungs and even the bloodstream, resulting in health issues.

Staff Writers Heather Bellow and Greta Jochem contributed to this report.