What happened to spring? We’re taking a deep dive into summer-like warmth.

Spring, we hardly knew you.
As happens frequently in the Berkshires, a cool spring with temperatures breaching 70 on only two days in mid-April is now morphing directly into more than a taste of summer.
It’s a weeklong smorgasbord of sun, daytime sunbathing warmth, pleasant overnights and as a bonus — low humidity.
Credit goes to an unusually dry dome of fair-weather high pressure, centered over the Canadian border in New Brunswick but creeping southwestward into New England during the week — a very atypical pattern, according to government forecasters in Albany, N.Y.
At the same time, a storm is anchored off the South Carolina and Georgia coast, resulting in a stagnant weather pattern until this weekend.
The result: Clear sailing through Friday, with Berkshire County temperatures topping 80 starting on Wednesday. There’s a low probability of occasional showers and a rumble of thunder this weekend, with highs in the 70s, still above normal.
Winds will ease starting on Tuesday, though the brisk breezes coupled with very dry air prompted forecasters to issue an alert for “elevated fire weather concerns” in Western Massachusetts. The official outdoor burning season ended April 30 statewide but residents are cautioned to avoid any risk of outside fires that could burn out of control.
The long-term average temperatures for Berkshire County this week, recorded at Pittsfield Municipal Airport’s site for the National Weather Service, range from a low of 43 overnight to 66 in the afternoon.
The record high for Monday was 88 set in 2000, according to the airport’s database dating back to 1939. Tuesday’s high was 86, recorded in 1979, and high temperature records are in the low- to mid-80s for the rest of the week.
To our south and west, scorching heat has already been in place for several days in Texas, AccuWeather.com reported. The early-season warmth is heading into the Midwest and northern states as far east as Pennsylvania.
Highs near 100 in the South Central states, the 90s in parts of the Midwest and the 80s in portions of the Northeast will challenge record highs set as far back as the late 1800s in some cases.
Despite the inevitable end to the summer-like warmth, a widespread transition back to unseasonably chilly conditions is not foreseen for rest of May at this time, forecasters say.