Berkshires could see 1 to 3 inches of snow Wednesday

It only takes a light snowfall to form hazardous, icy patches on roadways, especially during commuting hours.
With that in mind, the National Weather Service cautions that 1 to 3 inches of snow at times on Wednesday could cause slick driving conditions in the Berkshires and points north.
In its hazardous weather outlook for the region, the government forecasters in Albany pointed out that the light snow is likely during morning and evening commute times on Wednesday.
Another in the series of volatile weather systems will push through the region later this week.
After a tranquil, chilly Thursday, a light wintry mix is possible Friday night as a surge of milder air pushes into Western Massachusetts. Freezing rain is among the potential hazards.
Temperatures will soar toward 60 on Saturday until the next in a series of strong cold fronts sweeps through western New England late in the day. Another round of gusty winds is possible through Saturday night, the forecasters predicted, followed by a sunny, tranquil Sunday.
Minor wrecks reported in Pittsfield
Slippery conditions caused a number of minor motor vehicle accidents on Pittsfield roadways early Wednesday, according to police.
A motorist on East Street slid off the road and hit a utility pole around 7:45 a.m., Pittsfield police said. No injuries were reported.
In all, five accidents were reported between 7:30 and 8 a.m., police said.