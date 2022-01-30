Berkshire County dodges brunt of nor'easter

Berkshire County dodged the worst of the nor'easter on Saturday that dumped two feet of snow on eastern Massachusetts and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses on Boston and Cape Cod.
Unofficial snowfall totals range from an estimate of 6-8 inches in Otis to 3-4 inches in Lee and about two inches in places further north. Towns further south and east saw the higher snowfall amounts.
Boston officially received 23.5 inches measured at Logan International Airport, with some localized totals near 30 inches in the city suburbs.
Officially in the Berkshires, as reported to the National Weather Service office in Albany, N.Y.:
- Sandisfield: 5.7 inches of snow
- Lenox: 5.5 inches
- Great Barrington: 5.2 inches
- Savoy: 3.4 inches
- Stockbridge: 2.2 inches
- Clarksburg: 2.2 inches
- Williamstown: 1.5 inches
The coastal storm also whipped up hurricane-force wind gusts that topped out at 83 mph in Wellfleet on Cape Cod. The high winds knocked out power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses, with virtually all of Cape Cod and the islands blacked out.
More moderate wind gusts, as reported to the NWS in Albany, hit the Berkshires Saturday night after the snowfall stopped:
- Adams: 44 mph
- Pittsfield Municipal Airport: 40 mph
- Peru: 37 mph
- North Adams Harriman West Airport: 36 mph
- East Otis: 26 mph
- Williamstown: 25 mph
The winds will be light out of the west for Sunday, but the cold air remains as temperatures will barely reach 20 degrees. Forecasters are predicting a gradual warmup with daytime highs Tuesday around freezing and climbing into the low 40s on Wednesday, Groundhog Day.