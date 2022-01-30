<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berkshire County dodges brunt of nor'easter

man and girl cross street in snow

Pedestrians bundle up against the snow on North Street in Pittsfield on Saturday. The Berkshires saw the milder end of a nor’easter storm that swept through the eastern part of the state and much of the eastern coast Saturday. 

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

Berkshire County dodged the worst of the nor'easter on Saturday that dumped two feet of snow on eastern Massachusetts and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses on Boston and Cape Cod.

Unofficial snowfall totals range from an estimate of 6-8 inches in Otis to 3-4 inches in Lee and about two inches in places further north. Towns further south and east saw the higher snowfall amounts.

Boston officially received 23.5 inches measured at Logan International Airport, with some localized totals near 30 inches in the city suburbs.

Officially in the Berkshires, as reported to the National Weather Service office in Albany, N.Y.:

  • Sandisfield: 5.7 inches of snow
  • Lenox: 5.5 inches
  • Great Barrington: 5.2 inches
  • Savoy: 3.4 inches
  • Stockbridge: 2.2 inches
  • Clarksburg: 2.2 inches
  • Williamstown: 1.5 inches

The coastal storm also whipped up hurricane-force wind gusts that topped out at 83 mph in Wellfleet on Cape Cod. The high winds knocked out power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses, with virtually all of Cape Cod and the islands blacked out.

More moderate wind gusts, as reported to the NWS in Albany, hit the Berkshires Saturday night after the snowfall stopped:  

  • Adams: 44 mph
  • Pittsfield Municipal Airport: 40 mph
  • Peru: 37 mph
  • North Adams Harriman West Airport: 36 mph 
  • East Otis: 26 mph 
  • Williamstown: 25 mph 

The winds will be light out of the west for Sunday, but the cold air remains as temperatures will barely reach 20 degrees. Forecasters are predicting a gradual warmup with daytime highs Tuesday around freezing and climbing into the low 40s on Wednesday, Groundhog Day. 

Dick Lindsay can be reached at rlindsay@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all