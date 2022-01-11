Berkshires awoke to temperatures near zero and fierce wind chills. But Wednesday will bring some relief

With nearly all public schools in the county closed for a “freeze day,” a blast of Arctic Express air known as a polar vortex kept temperatures from rising much above their early morning lows across the Berkshires on Tuesday.
The official minimum reported by the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport was 1 degree above zero, just before 9 a.m. That was the coldest day since Jan. 31, 2021, when the air-temperature low was minus 5.
But, with gusts above 20 mph, Tuesday’s midmorning wind chill was a bone-rattling minus 17 at the airport, and even lower in Peru, Adams and South Egremont, as reported to the weather service by observers.
The record low air temperature for Jan. 11 at the airport was minus 16, set in 1942.
Despite brilliant sunshine, the high Tuesday struggled to even approach 5 degrees, making it the coldest daytime since Jan. 21, 2019, when the high was 0 after a pre-dawn low of minus 11.
Relief from the deep freeze beginning Wednesday will be brief but welcome, with daytime highs near 32, rising close to 40 on Thursday.
But, another shot of arctic air is expected to send temperatures below zero Friday night, though winds will be light. No significant snowfall is forecast through the weekend.