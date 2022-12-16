<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

13 winter storms that buried the Berkshires

black and white snowy road

Traffic on Williams Street near Dalton Div. Road.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

"Winter Storm Diaz," a strong, gusty storm named by The Weather Channel, is slowly moving through Berkshire County on Friday, closing schools across the county and shuttering some businesses. But at the end of the day, residents of the Berkshires are used to large snowfall totals. Here's a list of some of the biggest snowstorms to hit the Berkshires:

Days Gone By: Scenes of winter in the Berkshires from The Eagle's archives