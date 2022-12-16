"Winter Storm Diaz," a strong, gusty storm named by The Weather Channel, is slowly moving through Berkshire County on Friday,
closing schools across the county and shuttering some businesses. But at the end of the day, residents of the Berkshires are used to large snowfall totals. Here's a list of some of the biggest snowstorms to hit the Berkshires:
A rotary hitting a badly drifted road, undated
Berkshire Village, 1978
Berkshire Village, 1978. Berkshire Village headwaters of Heaven Lake, 1978. Berkshire Village is part of Lanesborough.
Black and white photograph by David Coulter
Calm water, Pontoosuc Lake, November 1955
Duck tracks in snow, undated
February 1968
"Runners move across a field of snow in South Williamstown on a fine weekend afternoon. The impression is one of uncongested and unspoiled life in the Berkshires, where there is no garbage strike." Feb. 10, 1968
Mount Greylock from Oblong Road, Williamstown, February 1961
Horse in a field
"A nonskier and winter hater plods across a windswept meadow near Cambridge, N.Y., toward the barn over the hill." Ran in the Bennington Banner.
January 1968
Masked against the bitter cold the Berkshires had been experiencing in January 1968 was a lady attired in a suede face mask.
Kathleen Brisebois, 2, of Albany, N.Y., receives skiing lessons from her father, Gaston at Bousquet's in March 1960
Lanesborough Road to Mount Greylock, 1978
Late snow on a rose display, May 1977
Late snow on spring tulips, May 9, 1977
March 7, 1968 snowstorm
"The first weather holiday for Pittsfield schools since 1958. More than 12 inches of snow smothered Berkshire County. Absenteeism was reported high in industrial and retail businesses in the county. Stalled cars caused delay in getting city streets cleared of snow." March 7, 1968
New Ashford, November 1968
New Ashford, November 1968
Outside Arthur Palme's house, March 1947
Richard R. Gates (right) and passenger Donald H. Launt Jr., of Pittsfield, take a ride on Pontoosuc Lake, on a sled drawn by Chief, January 1969
Rockwell Road, Lanesborough, December 1968
Sledding (December 1968?)
Snowy roads causes traffic delays
Traffic on Williams Street near Dalton Div. Road
Walking through slush, December 1977
Washington Mountain, January 1963
Churchill Street, Pittsfield, October 1960
Along South Mountain Road, undated
Berkshire woods under a mantel of snow, undated
Barn in Cummington, January 1961
Snow on North Street, Pittsfield, undated
Doreen McKeon and son Bradford of North Adams, 1988
'In the grip of winter,' Feb. 12, 1979
"Smoke and steam soared skyward today as dawn broke on a frigid city. This view was photographed from West Street below St. Mark's Church." Feb. 12, 1979