A car slid off the road in Stockbridge Saturday morning. The same thing happened in Dalton, Lee and Becket.

Yet, many residents appear to be staying off the roads. One public works official said that's a good idea given the way cold temperatures affect road salt, making it less effective at melting off snow.

Highway workers across the county have been out treating roadways since long before most residents were awake.

A nor'easter is blasting a long stretch of the East Coast after it whipped into the county overnight.

While the day will tell, the nor’easter that swept in early Saturday might not wallop Berkshire County with a major snow dump after all.

"This is not nearly as big a deal as the ice event we had two weeks ago," said Great Barrington Department of Public Works Superintendent Sean VanDeusen.

Across the county, roads are slick this morning with a light, blowing snow, and accumulation in some areas. The air feels colder than the 8-degree reading taken at Pittsfield Municipal Airport just before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Albany.

The wind chill at that hour was 2 below zero. This could fall Saturday to minus 14, according to the weather service, as gusts could reach a high of 33 mph. The wind chill Saturday and into the night could reach 17 below, according to the weather service.

Cold air will mess with travel.

"With the cold temperatures, roads can remain a bit slick for days after the event as the salts ability to prevent icing is diminished," VanDeusen said. In Great Barrington, he said the roads will be passable later Saturday afternoon and evening, but will not have completely melted snow and stopped ice from developing.

It is still unclear how much snow will drop. The weather service is predicting between 2 to 4 inches during the day for the Pittsfield area, mainly before 4 p.m. VanDeusen said Great Barrington got 3 inches before 9 a.m.

In the evening, snow also is possible before 7 p.m. Tonight, the skies are predicted to clear, but gusts could hit 40 mph with a temperature of 1 degree.

Under these conditions, frostbite can occur in around 30 minutes, according to a wind chill chart produced by the Farmer’s Almanac.