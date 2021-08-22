Here are the roads in Berkshire County that are currently closed due to flooding, downed trees or impassable roads caused by Tropical Storm Henri.
The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency urges drivers to never drive in a flooded roadway or drive around road barriers.
This list will be updated.
- Edgewood Drive, Lenox. From Lenox Police Department: “We are currently asking all residents of Edgewood Drive to park on the newly created parking lot across the street on East Street.”
- Dan Casey Memorial Drive, Pittsfield.