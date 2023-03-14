Power remains out for thousands in Berkshire County. Officials say roads are dangerous and it's 'only gonna get worse'

There’s an obstacle on nearly every snowy street in Great Barrington.

“Some type of issue with trees,” said Joe Aberdale, the town’s superintendent of public works, on Tuesday morning.

His staff left work at 3 p.m. Monday to rest before coming back at midnight for an endless cycle of plowing and salting.

“It’s going rather well considering the conditions,” Aberdale said of the coastal nor’easter that has socked in the Berkshires, and that he said is expected to keep laying down snow at a pace of a half-inch an hour until 9 p.m.

The wet snow and wind gusts of 30-45 mph are bringing down trees, branches and power lines. Winds are expected to increase speed Tuesday afternoon though Wednesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. areas in Central, North and South County are experiencing widespread outages for thousands of residents, according to National Grid and Eversource outage maps.

As of around 8 a.m. almost 13,000 countywide were without power.

It appears power company crews are currently assigned to areas with the largest outages — like one in a swath covering Monterey, Great Barrington and New Marlborough that affected 905 customers. In Monterey alone, 834 customers are still without power.

In North Adams, more than 7,000 people were without power, but half the outages were restored by about 10 a.m.

Dispatchers for the city’s police and fire departments said both were slammed on Tuesday morning. The fire department alone was inundated with calls for downed trees and other storm-related issues.

Both the police and fire departments have extra people working and they are getting calls "nonstop" for downed trees and wires — more than 100 calls by late morning, North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey estimated.

"Everyone should stay home," she said.

While snowfall levels may vary from town to town, officials across the county are telling residents to stay off the roads unless there’s an emergency. That’s even if they can get out of their driveway — or down the road. Travel may be altogether impossible.

“Trees everywhere, wires everywhere,” said West Stockbridge/Richmond Fire Chief Steven Traver. “Stay home.”

Traver said Great Barrington Road in West Stockbridge — which also is state route 41 — will be closed all day, “if not longer.”

“It’s only gonna get worse,” he said.