Fierce coastal storm misses the Berkshires, but it is shellacking the Cape & Islands

It was a close call, but the intense Nor’easter that blasted eastern Massachusetts with hurricane-force winds and heavy winds Tuesday night spared the Berkshires.
That’s because the storm intensified well offshore, limiting its fiercest blows to the Cape, Islands and South Shore areas.
More than 350,000 residential and business customers in the region were affected by power blackouts early Wednesday morning, meaning close to one million people woke up in the dark, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
There was widespread tree damage on Cape Cod and ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket was suspended until further notice. All schools on the Cape and the Islands were closed because of the storm’s impact, and residents were urged to stay home.
Wind gusts on the Cape topped out at 97 mph, according to media reports, well above the hurricane-force threshold of 74 mph.
At Pittsfield Municipal Airport, the strongest wind gust, 30 mph, was recorded at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Overnight, it was moderately breezy and rainfall was limited.
However, the National Weather Service reported more than two inches of rainfall between Monday afternoon and early Wednesday morning at the airport. Fortunately for the waterlogged region, the rain was less intense than predicted, and it was spread out over 36 hours.
Flooding was limited to parts of the Catskills and northwest Connecticut.
The outlook for Halloween activities in the Berkshires has improved, forecasters said. Friday is likely to be rain-free until late at night, and Sunday evening should be overcast but dry. Saturday looks wet, with a 70-percent chance of rain during the day and evening.