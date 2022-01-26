<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking
BERKSHIRES WEATHER FORECAST

How much snow will the Berkshires see during this weekend's possible nor’easter? It depends ...

Kerns snowblows along Mass. Ave.

This weekend, the Berkshires could be blanketed with 6 to 10 inches of snow depending on how the storm tracks coming up the East Coast. 

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

An offshore winter storm is expected to deliver a strong punch to parts of New England this weekend — including much of Massachusetts.

But with its trek up the Atlantic coast still subject to change, the impact on the Berkshires remains up in the air on Wednesday.

“At this point, there’s still some debate as to where this storm is going to track and what it’s going to do,” AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno said in an afternoon podcast.

AccuWeather.com predicts that the still-developing storm may become a major nor’easter that will bombard eastern and central New England with heavy snow and blizzard conditions on Saturday.

The private weather service’s forecasters said they are gaining confidence that snow totals in southern New England could reach or exceed a foot.

"This is going to be an intensifying storm that will produce a lot of wind, which raises concerns for blowing and drifting snow, power outages and blizzard conditions in some areas,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter stated in an online post. "There is also a serious coastal flooding and beach erosion threat, especially in eastern Massachusetts."

In the Berkshires, the snowfall is expected to top out at 6 to 10 inches if the nor’easter develops as predicted off the Carolinas late this week, rapidly strengthening as it moves northward along the East Coast into the weekend to be dubbed a bomb cyclone, AccuWeather stated. A bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, occurs when central low pressure plunges enough to cause air to rush into the center of the storm — like a giant vacuum. The high winds would pull in ample amounts of moisture.

Days Gone By: Images of legendary Berkshire snowstorms from The Eagle's Archive

+66 
+66 
Blizzard of 1888
+66 
+66 
Blizzard of 1888
+66 
+66 
Blizzard of 1888
+66 
+66 
Blizzard of 1888
+66 
+66 
Blizzard of 1888

At the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y, meteorologist Ingrid Amberger predicted a potential for winter storm warning levels of snowfall — that’s at least 6 inches — across western New England, the Taconics and the mid-Hudson Valley of New York.

However any shift in the expected track changes this, she cautioned in an online post. Based on the current forecast, brisk and gusty north-northwest winds would result in blowing and drifting of snow.

The combination of winds reaching 40 mph or greater with heavy snow will reduce the visibility to 1/4-of-a-mile or less for several hours, triggering blizzard conditions in portions of New England, forecasters cautioned.

Accumulations of 12 to 18 inches are possible in the Boston and Worcester areas, as well as Hartford and coastal Connecticut, Portsmouth and Manchester, New Hampshire; and most of Maine.

There’s even a threat of heavy snow in New York City and Philadelphia.

Hazardous road travel is expected along the I-95 corridor from Virginia into New York City, and northeastward into eastern New England.

The intense storm could shut down airports, such as Boston Logan International Airport, and could lead to widespread flight cancellations in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

AccuWeather forecasters advise avoiding travel across much of New England during the storm on Saturday and Saturday night since heavy snow rates between 1 and 3 inches per hour along with extensive blowing and drifting would create extremely dangerous conditions. Snow drifts of several feet could occur in open areas.

The storm is likely to maintain that intensity for 8 to 12 hours, making it difficult to impossible for crews to keep up with roadways. Motorists who venture out could risk becoming stranded, forecasters warned.

Should the storm strengthen to its maximum potential, hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or greater could be felt in southeastern New England, causing power disruptions.

Roads prone to flooding during nor’easters along the coast in eastern Massachusetts are likely to be inundated because of high tides associated with the astronomical effects of the new moon.

Strong winds on the backside of the nor'easter will deliver yet another surge of Arctic air throughout New England into early next week.

Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com, on Twitter @BE_cfanto or at 413-637-2551.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all