How much snow will the Berkshires see during this weekend's possible nor’easter? It depends ...

An offshore winter storm is expected to deliver a strong punch to parts of New England this weekend — including much of Massachusetts.
But with its trek up the Atlantic coast still subject to change, the impact on the Berkshires remains up in the air on Wednesday.
“At this point, there’s still some debate as to where this storm is going to track and what it’s going to do,” AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno said in an afternoon podcast.
AccuWeather.com predicts that the still-developing storm may become a major nor’easter that will bombard eastern and central New England with heavy snow and blizzard conditions on Saturday.
The private weather service’s forecasters said they are gaining confidence that snow totals in southern New England could reach or exceed a foot.
"This is going to be an intensifying storm that will produce a lot of wind, which raises concerns for blowing and drifting snow, power outages and blizzard conditions in some areas,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter stated in an online post. "There is also a serious coastal flooding and beach erosion threat, especially in eastern Massachusetts."
In the Berkshires, the snowfall is expected to top out at 6 to 10 inches if the nor’easter develops as predicted off the Carolinas late this week, rapidly strengthening as it moves northward along the East Coast into the weekend to be dubbed a bomb cyclone, AccuWeather stated. A bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, occurs when central low pressure plunges enough to cause air to rush into the center of the storm — like a giant vacuum. The high winds would pull in ample amounts of moisture.
Trolley service came to a standstill in March 1916. Brennan's Cut, between Lanesborough and Cheshire, was shut down for more than three weeks. The 22-foot snowdrifts still remained when the Berkshire Railway Co. broke through on April 12.
Pittsfield Mayor Louis A. Merchant shovels at the corner of North and West streets at the Berkshire Life Insurance Building on March 8, 1920. A two-day blizzard brought freezing rain that kept the trolley service from clearing the tracks when snow began to fall.
Merchant put out a call for "minutemen of the pick and shovel" to turn out and volunteer to shovel the city's trolley tracks. About 700 volunteers showed up just on North Street.
This photo from March 8, 1920, shows people gathering on North Street in a massive effort to clean the streets after a storm.
Men shovel out the trolley tracks on North Street following on March 8, 1920.
Men shovel snow from the corner of North and Depot streets, near the F.W. Woolworth store, during on March 8, 1920.
On March 8, 1920 Pittsfield Mayor Louis A. Merchant joined crews from the city's mills and stores from Pittsfield to Dalton to shovel out the trolley park, about 1,800 in all, who volunteered their services.
The day prior,Merchant put out a call for "minutemen of the pick and shovel" to turn out and volunteer to shovel the city's trolley tracks.
Men shovel snow from the front of the England Brothers building on North Street, Pittsfield, on March 8, 1920.
Men shovel snow from the corner of North and West streets, near the Berkshire Life Building, during the winter of 1920.
From under a snowdrift twice his height, Howard Derby, 7, of Erwin Street, Pittsfield, digs out mailboxes on Feb. 26, 1946. Snowdrifts of 10 to 15 feet in height formed overnight as winds of up to 60 miles per hour persisted for over 12 hours.
A late April snowstorm knocked out power for 22 hours in parts of North Berkshire in 1977. Downed power lines, like this one in Clarksburg, required Mass Electric to call in at least 40 linemen from Brockton and New York to make repairs.
At the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y, meteorologist Ingrid Amberger predicted a potential for winter storm warning levels of snowfall — that’s at least 6 inches — across western New England, the Taconics and the mid-Hudson Valley of New York.
However any shift in the expected track changes this, she cautioned in an online post. Based on the current forecast, brisk and gusty north-northwest winds would result in blowing and drifting of snow.
The combination of winds reaching 40 mph or greater with heavy snow will reduce the visibility to 1/4-of-a-mile or less for several hours, triggering blizzard conditions in portions of New England, forecasters cautioned.
Accumulations of 12 to 18 inches are possible in the Boston and Worcester areas, as well as Hartford and coastal Connecticut, Portsmouth and Manchester, New Hampshire; and most of Maine.
There’s even a threat of heavy snow in New York City and Philadelphia.
Hazardous road travel is expected along the I-95 corridor from Virginia into New York City, and northeastward into eastern New England.
The intense storm could shut down airports, such as Boston Logan International Airport, and could lead to widespread flight cancellations in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
AccuWeather forecasters advise avoiding travel across much of New England during the storm on Saturday and Saturday night since heavy snow rates between 1 and 3 inches per hour along with extensive blowing and drifting would create extremely dangerous conditions. Snow drifts of several feet could occur in open areas.
The storm is likely to maintain that intensity for 8 to 12 hours, making it difficult to impossible for crews to keep up with roadways. Motorists who venture out could risk becoming stranded, forecasters warned.
Should the storm strengthen to its maximum potential, hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or greater could be felt in southeastern New England, causing power disruptions.
Roads prone to flooding during nor’easters along the coast in eastern Massachusetts are likely to be inundated because of high tides associated with the astronomical effects of the new moon.
Strong winds on the backside of the nor'easter will deliver yet another surge of Arctic air throughout New England into early next week.
Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com, on Twitter @BE_cfanto or at 413-637-2551.