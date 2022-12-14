How much snow will the Berkshires get on Friday from this nor’easter?

Government and private forecasters agree that a fierce winter storm is bearing down on the Northeast — with Berkshire County and southern Vermont in its crosshairs.

The nor’easter, producing heavy, wet snow, is expected to peak during the day on Friday, affecting both morning and afternoon commutes, said John Feerick, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.com. The highest snow totals are likely in northern and central Berkshire County.

The enormous coast-to-coast storm that created blizzard conditions in parts of the West and the Northern Plains, as well as deadly tornadoes in the Deep South, was set to spawn a sister storm off the southeastern Virginia coast. That system would work its way up the East Coast on Friday, Feerick told The Eagle.

“It’s best to be prepared for a pretty intense storm,” he said.

The snow is expected to break out after dark on Thursday, reaching its greatest intensity on Friday, Feerick predicted. Most of western Massachusetts can anticipate 6 to 12 inches, possibly more in the highest-elevation areas of the Berkshires.

School closings are likely if the storm develops as expected, giving students and staff a three-day weekend.

There’s a 75-percent chance of snow days for schools from Pittsfield and Central Berkshire to all districts north, said Blair Dils, the Mount Greylock Regional High School teacher and proprietor of the online Greylock Snow Day blog.

South County schools are more likely to have delays rather than closings, he wrote in a post on Wednesday afternoon.

But Dils sounded a note of caution, pointing out “we have high confidence that Northern Berkshire schools will have full snow days and South County schools will have — at the very least — delays. The timing is perfect as is the threat of severe weather throughout the day on Friday.”

However, he explained, “The storm could be a bust. There’s a lot of moisture with this one, but the threat of warmup pushing up the Hudson Valley and into western Berkshire County is a possible scenario. It would be by far the cruelest outcome, and it's definitely in play.”

A winter storm warning is in effect for Berkshire County from 4 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Saturday from the Mass Pike north to the Vermont line, including Pittsfield, Adams, Dalton, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, North Adams and Williamstown, as well as smaller communities and hill towns from Hinsdale and Peru to Savoy and Florida.

Heavy snow is forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., especially at higher elevations. The jackpot, from 12 to 18 inches, is likely in the hill towns, with 6 to 12 inches elsewhere.

For southern Berkshire County below the MassPike, the government forecasters issued a winter storm watch, also in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Saturday. A wintry mix is expected, with rain and heavy snow — at least 6 inches before the nor’easter winds down on Saturday.

The track of the long-duration storm will be crucial. If it hugs the New Jersey coast, moves east of Long Island and then heads off the southern New England shore, the heaviest snow would be most likely.

The snowstorm should treat ski resorts quite well in the Berkshires, as well as Vermont’s Green Mountains and New Hampshire’s White Mountains, with plenty of natural powder and a solid base as the holiday season ramps up.

The I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia, New York City and Boston will see heavy rainfall and strong winds, leading to urban flooding and poor travel conditions, AccuWeather.com predicted. Motorists are likely to encounter ponding and poor visibility, while airline delays and cancellations will be possible due to visibility, wind and slick runways at the major hubs.

The worst of the storm for New York City will likely be Friday, with Boston in store for an extended period of stormy conditions from Friday to Saturday.

Day by Day . . .

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, near 35; snow at night, mainly after 10 p.m., heavy at times, low near 30.

Friday: Snow, likely mixing with rain south of Pittsfield, high in the upper 30s, with all-snow expected Friday night, low in the upper-20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, snow ending by midday, high near 35, overnight low in the upper-teens.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high near 32, low at night 20-25.

Monday: Partly sunny, high in the low-30s; partly cloudy after dark, low 15-20.

Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.