Snow is on the way tonight. How will the Tuesday morning commute be impacted in the Berkshires?

A potent storm approaching from the Midwest is aiming at the Berkshires, prompting a 24-hour winter storm warning from government forecasters, starting at 7 p.m. Monday.
With temperatures remaining below freezing, it will be all-snow, all the time during the overnight well into Tuesday. A major impact on the morning commute — with potential school closings or delays — is likely.
The National Weather Service warning for Berkshire County signals a total accumulation of 4 to 8 inches north of the MassPike and 4 to 6 inches in South County. The heaviest snowfall is expected between 10 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, piling up at a rate of half-an-inch to 1-inch per hour.
The city of Pittsfield declared a snow emergency, imposing parking restrictions that took effect at 7 a.m. Monday, continuing until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
While the primary storm loses some of its punch late Monday, a sibling coastal system developing off Delaware will keep the snow coming, said weather service forecaster Dan Thompson in an online post.
With temperatures locked in below freezing, the storm won’t yield any sleet or freezing rain, in contrast to the common pattern this winter, he pointed out.
The snow is expected to taper off during Tuesday afternoon, with travel conditions improving for the late-day commute. The highest snow totals are expected in the higher-elevation sections of eastern Berkshire County from Monterey, Otis, Becket and Washington to Hinsdale, Windsor, Peru, Savoy and Florida.
As temperatures rise above freezing by mid-week, rain showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low-40s. The next chance of snow is shaping up for late Friday into Saturday morning, followed by tranquil conditions for the rest of the weekend.
Forecast at a Glance ...
Monday: Increasing clouds, near 32. Snow at night, possibly heavy at times, low 20-25.
Tuesday: Snow tapering off, high near 32; cloudy at night, low 20-25.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high in the low-40s, with rain showers possible late in the day and at night, with lows 30-35.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, low-40s, dropping to low-20s overnight under cloudy skies.
Friday: Afternoon and nighttime snow likely, heavy at times, high 30-35, low in the mid-20s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, around 30.
Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.