Gusty winds and dry conditions in the Berkshires prompt brush fire alert by National Weather Service

It’s a risky day for outdoor fires in Berkshire County, according to an alert issued Friday morning by the National Weather Service.
Because of low humidity and northwesterly winds expected to gust up to 30 mph, there’s an elevated potential for out of control outdoor burns, the government forecasters cautioned.
Open burning is not recommended, the alert stated, adding: "Be very careful when handling and disposing of ignition sources outdoors, such as cigarettes or matches.”
Permits are required for outdoor fires to dispose of brush, the only outdoor fires allowed. The statewide open burn season ends on May 1.
Twenty-four of Berkshire County’s 32 cities and towns offer online burning permits, issued only between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m, not in advance. Burns are allowed only between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Other communities require permits issued by local fire departments.
On Friday, as of early morning, Adams, Becket, Otis, Washington, Williamstown and Windsor were declining to issue permits because of unfavorable weather conditions.
Among other regulations listed by the state Department of Environmental Protection:
• You may only burn brush; all other materials are illegal. No leaves, grass, hay, stumps, building debris or any other materials are allowed to be burned.
• All open burning must be a minimum of 75 feet from buildings or structures.
• Burning will be allowed to start at 10 a.m. and must be extinguished by 4 p.m.
• Any open fire must be attended at all times by the permit holder.
• No person shall set, maintain or increase a fire in open air at any time except by permission.
• You must be 18 or older to apply for a permit and/or set, maintain or increase a fire once permission has been granted by the fire department.
• You must have an appropriate means to extinguish an open air fire completely at the end of the day or if requested by the fire department.
• The fire department can refuse or cancel a permit at any time. (Example: Violation of permit regulations, or change in weather conditions.)
For more information, visit mass.gov/service-details/open-burning-safety