Mostly dry weather continues in the Berkshires and the rest of the Northeast this weekend. That’s good news for anyone getting a jump on the Thanksgiving holiday week, one of the year’s busiest periods for air and ground travel.
On Wednesday, the peak of the pre-holiday rush, favorable travel conditions are expected for most of the nation, according to AccuWeather.com.
Here in the Berkshires, other than scattered snow showers and gusty winds Friday night and on Sunday, a generally calm but chilly stretch of short late-autumn days and long nights is in the short-range forecast. Temperatures will continue to run close to 10 degrees below normal. Average highs are in the mid-40s, according to historical data at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, with nighttime lows in the upper 20s.
Dry and seasonably cool conditions are predicted for early next week, but another very cold air mass is likely to arrive by Thanksgiving Day.
There’s a possibility of some snow Thursday night into Friday, but the extended forecast is uncertain at this point. The worst-case scenario: A potential coastal storm affecting the Northeast next Friday into the post-Thanksgiving weekend.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the final week of November indicates below-normal temperatures in western New England, with near-normal precipitation.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Severe wintry weather is holding much of the nation in a tight grip this weekend. Bitter cold is predicted from the Rockies to the Great Lakes. The lake-effect blizzard continues east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, with gale-force winds, lightning and snowfall topping 3 inches per hour and a historic total of more than 4 feet expected around Buffalo.
The result: Near-zero visibility, travel at a standstill in western New York, and the hardest-hit communities isolated and paralyzed, according to the National Weather Service. The snow should begin winding down by Sunday morning, but extreme cold, with temperatures at least 20 degrees below normal continuing.
Elsewhere, showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Texas and the Central Gulf Coast through Sunday. Scattered thunderstorms are likely in South Florida.
Sunny skies with highs in the 70s will brighten the weekend in Southern California, while the northern part of the state will be partly cloudy with daytime temps in the mid-60s. Clouds will gather in the Pacific Northwest, where highs should reach the mid-40s.
Looking ahead to the holiday week, the unusual cold pattern will ease over most of the nation. By Wednesday, near-normal temperatures for late November should be common over the Midwest and the East as well as Texas.
For Thanksgiving into next weekend, milder air is expected in the West, but chilly air may return to the East.
Rainfall is expected in Texas, the adjoining Gulf Coast states into the Southeast as well as in the Pacific Northwest, where higher-elevation snowfall is likely.
Showers and thunderstorms will be frequent in Florida, with isolated flash flooding possible in urban areas. Highs will be in the 70s, and clearing is expected on Black Friday into next weekend.
CLIMATE REPORT
A recent Harvard University report highlights New England’s vast forests as a massive shield against climate pollution in the region, devouring tens of millions of tons of greenhouse gas pollution each year and preventing it from accumulating in the atmosphere.
Trees across New England are already absorbing roughly 27 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually. That’s equal to 14 percent of the planet-warming pollution New Englanders emitted by using fossil fuels in 2020.
The study focuses on more protection of the woods, since the region is losing 28,000 acres of forestland each year to make space for housing, energy infrastructure and other projects. Protecting forests and also allowing trees to grow old are the top recommendations, since the older a tree is, the greater its potential to store carbon. In short: Slow down deforestation, the study’s authors urge.