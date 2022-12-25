That freaky Friday storm left varying snow totals, but lots of icy surfaces that created driving hazards throughout the county.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Thompson, Dalton wound up with the heaviest snowfall with seven inches.
Thompson said that the rain during the day on Friday ended up freezing as the temperatures took a nose dive early Friday evening, freezing the rain that has fallen and dumping heavy snow through the night.
“The temperature dropped pretty sharply, which didn’t help matters,” he said.
Central county got the most snow and the north and south county areas experienced lighter snowfall.
Thompson said Williamstown had three inches and Stockbridge come up with about an inch and a half.
Looking forward, Thompson said cold temperatures will remain through Wednesday and that towards the end of the week he is expecting warmer temperatures.
“By the end of the week, we should be back up to the 40s,” Thompson said.
With a slight chance of light snow Monday, and a potential for rain at the end of the week, there’re no “high impact” weather systems expected here for at least a week, Thompson noted.