Chaotic weather in North Adams brought flash flooding, hail and a likely 'dust devil.' The city grapples with its aftermath

NORTH ADAMS — For several hours on Friday afternoon, flooding, fast-fluctuating rainfall, huge hail and a dust devil all came to North Adams.
Nobody was injured in the flooding, according to North Adams Interim Police Chief Mark Bailey, and damage to roadways was minimal. Bailey said a number of households reported flooding in their basements, which the fire department can help pump out.
At least four cars had to be removed from flooded areas by the Fire Department.
“They were stuck in a lot of standing water, and couldn’t get started, so they had to be pushed to higher elevations to dry out,” Bailey told The Eagle in a phone interview Saturday.
It took about two hours for the flooding to subside.
“It was like when we have rain in the fall, the catch basins can’t keep up with the amount of water because they’re covered with leaves,” Bailey said. “Yesterday it was grass clippings and stuff like that clogging up the catch basins.”
A tree fell down in front of 150 Ashland St. and the city had to block the street to chop it up. Four streets were closed in North Adams yesterday, either entirely or partially: Ashland Street, Church Street, River Street and Houghton Street.
“Once the city was able to get rid of the tree and start scraping off the catch basins, the flooding eventually stopped,” Bailey said. “I was out there directing traffic and even citizens were out there scraping at the catch basins. It was cool to watch.”
Final weather report
Contrary to the National Weather Service’s estimates of four or five inches of rain on Friday, final reports showed rainfall to be slightly more than an inch, according to NWS meteorologist Dan Thompson.
Thompson said the North Adams Airport recorded 1.21 inches, a report from Clarksburg had 1.29, and a report from Adams had 1.32.
“We have radar estimates showing it to be four or five inches, but the observations didn’t support it,” Thompson said in a phone interview Saturday. “It’s possible we had slightly higher amounts outside of our observations.”
Rainfall occurred elsewhere in Berkshire County on Saturday, but nowhere was it as concentrated and urgent as in North Adams.
Thompson said Friday’s flash flood event was not out of the historical norm.
“We get thunderstorms every summer that dump heavy rain in a short period of time,” Thompson said. “Yesterday it set up right over North Adams and caused some flash flooding, but it’s not out of the ordinary.”
“Marble-sized” pieces of hail, as Bailey put it, fell from the sky yesterday in the North Adams area.
Jason Francis of Clarksburg told The Eagle via email that the hail he saw looked like pebbles of glass.
“We also had smaller white hail in a storm that arrived shortly after the first storm, which came just before 3 p.m.,” Francis said. “The pebble-sized hail I have never seen in Clarksburg before. It made a terrible noise hitting the gutters along the roof.”
"Dust devil"
Reports of a “dust devil” caused questions from area residents on Facebook about whether there was a tornado in North Adams. To answer those questions, there wasn’t.
The NWS got a report of a whirlwind at Noel Field in North Adams, and said it was likely a dust devil, which is similar to a tornado, but is much weaker and blows around leaves and dust.
A photo of the dust devil was sent to NWS by an amateur radio operator, but NWS said Friday they could not authenticate the photo.
“We have no evidence of a tornado, but we did see a video, and it probably was a dust devil, or some kind of circulation that you can see, especially when it’s been really dry because there’s a lot of dust around,” Thompson said Saturday.
Since early May, and apart from May 20, there’s been little rainfall in the area, Thompson said.
North Adams resident Cheynne Waitt-Lescarbeau confirmed she took the photos in question of the dust devil at the Alcombright Athletic Complex on Protection Avenue on Friday.
Youth rescued from flood chute
In a somewhat-related incident, Bailey confirmed a report of a minor who fell into the flood chute and broke their ankle while attempting to recover an object near The Corner Market on Holden Street.
North Adams Police and Fire as well as Northern Berkshire EMS were dispatched to the scene at 8:50 p.m. A North Adams Fire Department truck entered the flood chute through the Minor Street access gate and located the youth, who was ultimately transported to Berkshire Medical Center.