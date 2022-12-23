“I’ll make a case for December: evergreen, frost, wood smoke, cinnamon.” ― Lisa Kleypas, “Love in the Afternoon” (2010)
Tranquility returns for Christmas weekend and beyond as the superstorm subsides, trekking into Quebec and the Canadian Maritimes.
It will be extremely cold over the next several days, but winds will ease gradually. Saturday’s high, if you can call it that, will be in the teens, with predawn lows on Christmas Day near zero followed by a slow but steady trend toward seasonable chill. The historical average for the final week of December ranges from lows in the upper teens to highs around 32.
There’s no significant snow or rain in the forecast for the next five days. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs nearing 40 later in the week, while overnight lows under mostly clear skies should be around 20.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Above normal temperatures very likely in western Massachusetts, with slightly above normal precipitation.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW:
The historic cross-country storm now winding down affected the majority of Americans in the days before Christmas. The National Weather Service reported it was one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories on record.
Over 200 million people, about 60 percent of the population, were under some form of winter weather alerts on Thursday and Friday. A powerful chunk of Arctic air plunged deep into the nation’s heartland, all the way to the Rio Grande, the Gulf Coast and central Florida.
A slice of that air mass invaded the Northeast, with heavy snowfalls blanketing the Great Lakes region into northern New York and northern New England.
South Florida can expect some clouds and showers next week, with highs in the mid-60s on Monday, gradually warming to near 80 by Friday. The state’s Gulf Coast will enjoy plenty of sunshine, with early-week highs in the 60s, rising to the low 80s by the weekend.
Temperatures will moderate this weekend for portions of the Northern Rockies and High Plains, resulting in nearly 40- to 60-degree warmup.
For next week, the government’s Weather Prediction Center anticipates torrential rain and flooding for the West Coast on Monday and Tuesday, especially in southern Oregon and California, along with heavy mountain snow in the Cascades, Sierra Nevada and Rockies.
Additional rounds of precipitation, though less intense, are likely across much of the West through late next week. Daytime and overnight temperatures will be far higher than normal in the region.
For the central and eastern U.S., below normal temperatures will gradually moderate closer to and then above normal by mid-week. Generally dry conditions are likely until moisture increases across the Mississippi Valley toward next weekend.
CLIMATE UPDATE:
The just-released 2022 Climate Change Assessment predicts how global warming will impact Massachusetts severely unless greenhouse gas emissions are capped.
It’s a long-range outlook, based on the eventual effects on the economy, infrastructure and public health, according to a report in the Boston Globe.
“I was just blown away by how bad the impacts are,” said Paul Kirshen, a professor of climate adaptation at the University of Massachusetts Boston. He was a consultant on the new study.
Among the key points:
• Future Massachusetts summers are expected to be so warm and even more humid that they’ll become unrecognizable for state residents. By 2030, the average summertime temperature will feel more like current New York summer. By 2050, Massachusetts summers will resemble Maryland’s. By 2070, they’ll feel like North Carolina’s, and by 2090, similar to Georgia’s current summer climate.
• Air quality will be degraded, with impacts of ground-level ozone speeding up. Less-frequent rainfall means pollution from dust and smoke will be flushed out of the air less often.
• More heat and less rainfall mean more frequent and severe wildfires in Massachusetts and elsewhere in North America. Smoke from wildfires in the western states and Canada can be carried by west winds to the skies of New England.
• Human health will suffer, and asthma will become more common. Racial minorities in urban “heat islands” will be especially affected, the report states.
• Along the coast, more frequent and extreme storm surges would cause flooding, threatening evacuation routes. More residents could be trapped, resulting in loss of life and injuries, according to the study.
• The power grid could be threatened by heat stress and heavy rainfall, and railroad tracks could buckle under extreme heat.
The Outlook is today's look ahead at the weather this weekend and next week as well as the climate.
Day by Day . . .
Saturday: Partly sunny, windy, near 15. Partly cloudy, breezy overnight, low around 5.
Sunday: Partly sunny, 20-25, winds subside. Some clouds after dark, low near 10.
Monday: Plenty of sunshine, mid-20s; clouds at night, low around 10.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 25-30, low 10-15.
Wednesday: Some sun, near 30; mostly cloudy overnight, upper-teens.
Thursday: Sunshine, not as cold, around 40. A few clouds at night, 20-25.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, low-40s, dropping to low-30s after dark.
Saturday (Dec. 31): A few clouds, mid-40s.