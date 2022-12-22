The timing couldn’t be worse.
Many Berkshire residents are heading out of the county to visit family and friends for Christmas weekend. Others await guests trying to flying in to Albany, N.Y., Hartford, Conn., Boston or New York metro airports. Airlines have canceled thousands of flights, while many others are delayed.
Forecasters are sticking to their dire predictions of fierce winds, heavy rain and a temperature crash from near 50 on Friday into the 20s within several hours during the early evening. Then, a deep freeze with early-morning lows on Saturday between 5 and 10, and highs only in the mid-teens by afternoon.
“It’s a powerful winter storm creating a multi-hazard event,” National Weather Service Lee Picard cautioned in an online post.
He cited potential flooding from heavy rain and rapid snowmelt caused by unseasonable warmth on Friday along with damaging winds leading to possible power disruptions from downed tree limbs and utility lines.
There’s even a period of light to moderate snow expected Thursday evening and again late Friday night in the northern Berkshires, especially at higher elevations.
The culprit is a massive storm that originated in the Pacific Northwest, trekked cross-country bringing blizzard conditions to the nation’s mid-section, and winding up its transcontinental journey by packing a punch in the Northeast.
Here’s how and when the storm is expected to impact Berkshire County:
- An advisory for winds 25-35 mph, gusting as high as 50 mph, between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday. Even stronger winds are expected in southern Vermont and the hills of eastern New York from Columbia County northward. Beware of downed trees, utility lines and power blackouts.
- A flood watch for all of western New England and eastern New York from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday as heavy rain combines with melting snow to cause minor to moderate flooding of creeks, streams and rivers. Government forecasters expect anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rain on top of what’s left of the snow.
- A winter weather advisory for up to 3 to 6 inches of snow in North Berkshire, between 4 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.
- A plume of very unseasonable warmth and humidity surging into western New England from dawn on Friday until late in the day, accelerating the erosion of the snowpack in the Berkshires.
The storm will deepen explosively over the Great Lakes by Thursday night as the leading edge of Arctic air from northern Canada slices through New York state and New England after dark on Friday. As winter returns in force, temperatures will plunge overnight. Standing water on roadways, sidewalks and driveways will freeze by early Saturday, creating a dangerous glaze of black ice and making travel dangerous.
Christmas Eve will be cold and windy but dry, with highs in the teens to low 20s. Temperatures will slowly moderate from Christmas Day through next Wednesday, with no significant storms in the extended outlook.